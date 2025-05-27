Avoid these four habits to prevent liver cancer

Liver cancer has become a severe global health issue, typically linked to lifestyle and environmental elements. While several risks are unavoidable, many can be significantly minimised by making good decisions.
How to prevent liver cancer?
With the following lifestyle modifications you can significantly reduce the risks of liver cancer
Processed meat like bacon
Experts recommended avoiding processed meats, including bacon, sausages, and hot dogs. These food items are packed with nitrates and preservatives that may severely adversely impact your liver health, increasing the risks of liver cancer.
Alcohol consumption
Alcohol consumption may significantly increases the risks of chronic liver conditions such as cirrhosis and increases the likelihood of liver cancer.
To prevent liver damage, it's essential to minimise the consumption of alcohol.
Sugary beverages
Sugary beverages impose severe burdens on the liver, contributing to the onset of fatty liver disease, which significantly increases the risk of liver cancer.
It is recommended to avoid sweetened beverages such as sodas, flavoured waters, and more.
Deep-fried foods
Experts recommended eliminating deep-fried foods like French fries, chips, and fried chicken, as it may lead to chronic liver inflammation with frequent intake, potentially increasing the likelihood of liver cancer.