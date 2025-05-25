Improving your gut health may minimise gastrointestinal issues, it also regulates bodily functions and keeps your systems healthy.
Your GI tract plays a crucial role in fighting off infectious agents and is associated with a healthy immune system, endocrine system and cardiovascular system.
Essential foods to boost your gut health
Try out these food items to improve your gut health:
Greek yoghurt
Plain Greek Yoghurt is considered a powerhouse for gut-healthy probiotics, consisting of an ample amount of protein to improve your immune system.
Try to consume a power meal, pairing probiotic-rich yoghurt with prebiotic-filled oats to boost your immune health.
Kimchi
Kimchi is a delicious and spicy fermented cabbage dish rich in probiotics to foster a healthy gut.
Moreover, kimchi is made with cruciferous vegetables having nutrients with great antioxidant properties that may assist prevent some kinds of cancer.
Kefir
Our 3-Ingredient Overnight Berry Muesli is the perfect way to add kefir to your busy mornings.
Kefir is a dairy-based drink which consists of more probiotics and protein as compared to regular yoghurt. A study revealed that consuming kefir enhances your gut microbiome by minimising inflammation.
Notably, it significantly contributes to maintaining your cardiac health.
Kombucha
Kombucha is a fermented fizzy tea drink that has fruit juice, spices or other flavours. It's rich in probiotics and considered to be the simplest way to improve probiotic intake each day.
Kombucha may protect against coexisting conditions linked to obesity like high cholesterol and type 2 diabetes.
However, it should be avoided in pregnancy, as it may contain alcohol, which may cause severe complications.