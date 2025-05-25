Health

Essential foods to boost your gut health

Discover essential food items to improve your gut health overnight

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 25, 2025

Improving your gut health may minimise gastrointestinal issues, it also regulates bodily functions and keeps your systems healthy.

Your GI tract plays a crucial role in fighting off infectious agents and is associated with a healthy immune system, endocrine system and cardiovascular system.

Essential foods to boost your gut health

Try out these food items to improve your gut health:

Greek yoghurt

Plain Greek Yoghurt is considered a powerhouse for gut-healthy probiotics, consisting of an ample amount of protein to improve your immune system.

Try to consume a power meal, pairing probiotic-rich yoghurt with prebiotic-filled oats to boost your immune health.

Kimchi

Kimchi is a delicious and spicy fermented cabbage dish rich in probiotics to foster a healthy gut.

Moreover, kimchi is made with cruciferous vegetables having nutrients with great antioxidant properties that may assist prevent some kinds of cancer.

Kefir

Our 3-Ingredient Overnight Berry Muesli is the perfect way to add kefir to your busy mornings.

Kefir is a dairy-based drink which consists of more probiotics and protein as compared to regular yoghurt. A study revealed that consuming kefir enhances your gut microbiome by minimising inflammation.

Notably, it significantly contributes to maintaining your cardiac health.

Kombucha

Kombucha is a fermented fizzy tea drink that has fruit juice, spices or other flavours. It's rich in probiotics and considered to be the simplest way to improve probiotic intake each day.

Kombucha may protect against coexisting conditions linked to obesity like high cholesterol and type 2 diabetes.

However, it should be avoided in pregnancy, as it may contain alcohol, which may cause severe complications.

AI help eczema patients to track symptoms with latest photo tool
AI help eczema patients to track symptoms with latest photo tool
Eczema, also called atopic dermatitis, is a chronic inflammatory skin condition characterised by inflammation
Is it Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus or Alzheimer’s? Symptoms and diagnosis
Is it Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus or Alzheimer’s? Symptoms and diagnosis
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus causes difficulty walking, cognitive challenges, and more
Colon cancer rates sharply increase in young people, study
Colon cancer rates sharply increase in young people, study
For people aged between 15-34, the annual percentage changes (APCs) for pancreatic adenocarcinoma was 4.35%
Your heart's health starts suffering after only 3 nights of inadequate sleep, study
Your heart's health starts suffering after only 3 nights of inadequate sleep, study
The latest study highlights that the human body records the impact of lost sleep despite societal habits
Social engagement may slow biological ageing, study
Social engagement may slow biological ageing, study
Research indicated elevated social interaction was linked with a 42% decreased risk of death
Essential food items for improved kidney health
Essential food items for improved kidney health
Discover the best food items that help maintain your kidney health
Pre-teens are at higher risk of developing depression due to social media, study
Pre-teens are at higher risk of developing depression due to social media, study
Depression symptoms increased 35% as kids’ average social media use raised from 7-73 minutes daily over a three-year period
West Nile virus found in UK mosquitoes for first time
West Nile virus found in UK mosquitoes for first time
No cases of local transmission of West Nile virus to humans have been reported in Britain up till now
Cucumbers recalled for salmonella after many people got sickened across 15 states
Cucumbers recalled for salmonella after many people got sickened across 15 states
Salmonella poisoning symptoms include vomiting, dehydration, diarrhoea, fever, and more
Singapore’s AI-centric 'Sense' system targets precised coronary artery disease diagnosis
Singapore’s AI-centric 'Sense' system targets precised coronary artery disease diagnosis
Sense has shown up to 85% to 99% precision in controlled settings to detect heart disease
How does prolonged sitting cause brain shrinkage?
How does prolonged sitting cause brain shrinkage?
individuals who sit for a longer time period are at an increased risk of experiencing a cognitive decline
FDA introduces postmarket chemical review program
FDA introduces postmarket chemical review program
The FDA will execute several significant actions including a new evidence-based approach to scrutinise existing chemicals