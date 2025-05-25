Health

What are causes of bloating and acidity after meals?

Temperature changes may slow down digestion, so it’s advised to avoid contradictory temperature combinations

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 25, 2025

If you are frequently experiencing bloating and acidity after consuming meals, then it may be due to the disruption in the digestive system.

Maintaining your lifestyle and minor tweaks in your eating patterns can enhance your gut health.

Causes of bloating and acidity after meals

Here are few of the causes of frequent bloating and acidity after meals:

Inappropriate food combinations

Mixing fermented foods with heavy starches affects the digestive system and leads to bloating.

It’s recommended to Avoid common combinations such as Dal-Chawal + Curd, Hot chai with paratha, and Dosa + Coffee.

Timing

Eat dinner before 8pm, and avoid morning coffee on an empty stomach, as it leads to acidity and adversely affects your digestive system.

Temperature changes

Temperature changes may slow down digestion, so it’s advised to avoid contradictory temperature combinations such as ice water with biryani, cold lassi with hot parathas, and more.

Avoid stressed eating

You should avoid rushing through short lunch breaks, as forcing your body to manage digestion and stress at the same time is ineffective.

Nucala receives FDA approval for COPD
Nucala receives FDA approval for COPD
FDA has approved Nucala (mepolizumab) as a supplementary treatment only for elderly individuals with COPD
Essential foods to boost your gut health
Essential foods to boost your gut health
Discover essential food items to improve your gut health overnight
AI help eczema patients to track symptoms with latest photo tool
AI help eczema patients to track symptoms with latest photo tool
Eczema, also called atopic dermatitis, is a chronic inflammatory skin condition characterised by inflammation
Is it Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus or Alzheimer’s? Symptoms and diagnosis
Is it Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus or Alzheimer’s? Symptoms and diagnosis
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus causes difficulty walking, cognitive challenges, and more
Colon cancer rates sharply increase in young people, study
Colon cancer rates sharply increase in young people, study
For people aged between 15-34, the annual percentage changes (APCs) for pancreatic adenocarcinoma was 4.35%
Your heart's health starts suffering after only 3 nights of inadequate sleep, study
Your heart's health starts suffering after only 3 nights of inadequate sleep, study
The latest study highlights that the human body records the impact of lost sleep despite societal habits
Social engagement may slow biological ageing, study
Social engagement may slow biological ageing, study
Research indicated elevated social interaction was linked with a 42% decreased risk of death
Essential food items for improved kidney health
Essential food items for improved kidney health
Discover the best food items that help maintain your kidney health
Pre-teens are at higher risk of developing depression due to social media, study
Pre-teens are at higher risk of developing depression due to social media, study
Depression symptoms increased 35% as kids’ average social media use raised from 7-73 minutes daily over a three-year period
West Nile virus found in UK mosquitoes for first time
West Nile virus found in UK mosquitoes for first time
No cases of local transmission of West Nile virus to humans have been reported in Britain up till now
Cucumbers recalled for salmonella after many people got sickened across 15 states
Cucumbers recalled for salmonella after many people got sickened across 15 states
Salmonella poisoning symptoms include vomiting, dehydration, diarrhoea, fever, and more
Singapore’s AI-centric 'Sense' system targets precised coronary artery disease diagnosis
Singapore’s AI-centric 'Sense' system targets precised coronary artery disease diagnosis
Sense has shown up to 85% to 99% precision in controlled settings to detect heart disease