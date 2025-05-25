What are causes of bloating and acidity after meals?

If you are frequently experiencing bloating and acidity after consuming meals, then it may be due to the disruption in the digestive system.
Maintaining your lifestyle and minor tweaks in your eating patterns can enhance your gut health.
Causes of bloating and acidity after meals
Here are few of the causes of frequent bloating and acidity after meals:
Inappropriate food combinations
Mixing fermented foods with heavy starches affects the digestive system and leads to bloating.
It’s recommended to Avoid common combinations such as Dal-Chawal + Curd, Hot chai with paratha, and Dosa + Coffee.
Timing
Eat dinner before 8pm, and avoid morning coffee on an empty stomach, as it leads to acidity and adversely affects your digestive system.
Temperature changes
Temperature changes may slow down digestion, so it’s advised to avoid contradictory temperature combinations such as ice water with biryani, cold lassi with hot parathas, and more.
Avoid stressed eating
You should avoid rushing through short lunch breaks, as forcing your body to manage digestion and stress at the same time is ineffective.