Here's how to start the Mediterranean diet and it's benefits

The Mediterranean diet helps prevent chronic diseases, including heart attack, and more

The Mediterranean diet is a well-researched way of eating that can assist in enhancing overall health. It focuses on whole, plant-based foods and healthy fats.

The Mediterranean diet has been proven to prevent chronic conditions like heart disease. It consists of several food options that are rich in essential food components, including vitamins and nutrients that nourish our body.

Benefits of Mediterranean diet

The Mediterranean diet consists of a variety of health benefits that are discussed below:

Heart health:

The study revealed that individuals who consistently follow the Mediterranean diet reported reduced blood pressure, and cholesterol levels, and maintained blood glucose levels.

Cancer risk:

The Mediterranean diet is rich in fibre, unsaturated and anti-inflammatory foods. These can help in reducing the risk of certain cancers.

Diabetes:

Research revealed that it reduces the likelihood of type 2 diabetes. Moreover, they also reported reduced Hemoglobin A1C levels.

Here’s how to start the Mediterranean diet

Here are a few tips to guide you along in the Mediterranean diet:

Add more fruits and vegetables:

Initially, add a bit of fruits and vegetables to your eating routine. For instance, if you like to snack, try eating a cup of fruit and several sticks of celery with peanut butter.

For meals, you can also add steamed vegetables such as broccoli or carrots. Be creative, find something that works for your eating routine.

Add whole grains:

In the Mediterranean diet, it’s recommended to slowly replace refined grains with whole grain alternatives.

Switch to olive oil:

Replace using butter oil, use olive oil to assist cut down on unhealthy fats.

