Reducing weight in middle age may increase your age, study

Results indicated that individuals who lost weight are more likely to prevent chronic diseases such as heart attacks

A recent study indicated that losing 6.5% of body weight without any weight loss medicines and surgery in midlife may reduce the risk of chronic disease and premature death.

A professor of geriatric medicine at the University of Helsinki in Finland, Timo Strandberg, stated:

"Although correcting midlife overweight without surgical or pharmacological treatment is challenging, our results suggest that it is feasible and may be associated with decreased long-term risk of cardiovascular diseases, other chronic conditions, and mortality outcomes associated with overweight."

According to research published in JAMA Network Open, researchers analysed data of up to 23,000 people across three time periods, going back to the 1960s.

Researchers divided people depending on their body mass index (BMI) at the beginning and whether they gained, lost, and maintained weight. They further assessed hospital and death records.

The results indicated that individuals who lost weight are more likely to prevent chronic diseases such as heart attacks, cancer, and lung diseases.

Moreover, they have a reduced risk of dying over the next 35 years.

It is important to note that this weight loss happened before getting access to popular weight loss drugs and surgeries.

“There’s so many variables that might play into how someone’s body composition changes, even though maybe their weight might not change as much,” Dr. Aayush Visari, a clinical researcher at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Jersey, said to CNN.

However , this research couldn’t prove that weight loss alone led to health benefits, the lifestyle modifications played a pivotal role in it.

Experts stressed over the need of 150 minutes of moderate exercise every week.

In addition, consuming a Mediterranean-style diet, packed with fruits, veggies, nuts and other healthy options may also assist, according to CNN.

Lifestyle plays a vital role in maintaining your health, one should consume nutrient-rich foods and be active even if you are using weight loss medications, Visaria added.

