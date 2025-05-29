Health

How Americans can get COVID-19 shots after RFK Jr.'s shocking claims?

United States secretary of health and human services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the COVID-19 shots are not necessary

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has initiated a crackdown on vaccines including COVID-19 shot, making them harder to secure in the US.

A longtime anti-vaccine activist, Robert shared this week that the vaccinations are no longer recommended for children and pregnant women.

The announcement was a follow-up of an earlier President Donald Trump's administration move to limit COVID-19 vaccinations among healthy people under the age of 65.

Until now, the US, following advice from Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, has recommended yearly shot for everyone age 6 months and older.

Getting COVID-19 shot amid uncertain situations

Some of this season's vaccines are still available to be used in all individuals who need it.

Along with that, insurance industry experts informed that if people had insurance coverage before Robert's announcement, then they will be able to receive the shot.

It is still unclear who will be able to receive the vaccinations in the fall.

However, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has added that they are planning to limit approval of seasonal shots to seniors and other high risk individuals.

The FDA has also published a list of health conditions that can qualify for the shot including cancer, diabetes, asthma, and obesity.

