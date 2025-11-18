Health

Survey reveals 72% of adults struggle with daily sleepiness

Experts warn that daytime sleepiness may hint towards sleep disorders, and other medical conditions

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
A new national survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) showed that most US adults struggle with daytime sleepiness, and disrupt their daily lives.

The findings revealed that nearly 72% of adults said that they sometimes, often, and always feel drowsy to function normally.

This tiredness impacts mood for nearly 60% of individuals, raises anxiety and stress for 53% and reduces work productivity for 42%.

Dr. Eric Olson, past president of the AASM and professor of medicine at the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine, explained that daytime sleepiness can harm performance, mood, and disrupt the overall quality of life.

He further underscored that healthy sleep is important for feeling and functioning well throughout the day.

The survey found differences among groups. Women are more likely than men to say sleepiness affects how they manage household responsibilities (36% vs. 25%).

Younger individuals, especially those aged between 25-34 and 35-44, were expected to report that tiredness affects their relationships.

Maximum adults try to boost energy with quick solutions — 56% use caffeine, while 46% take naps. However, Olson mentioned that depending on caffeine regularly may indicate that a person needs more sleep.

The AASM advised adults to get at least seven hours of sleep every night.

Experts warn that daytime sleepiness may hint towards sleep disorders, and other medical conditions.

People experiencing signs like loud snoring, memory problems, trouble staying awake, and more should consult the doctor.

