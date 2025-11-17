Diabetes, weight-loss drug boosts colon cancer survival, study reveals

A new study from the University of California San Diego has found that popular diabetes and weight-loss medications might also help people with colon cancer live longer.
According to Knowridge, the research focused on a group of drugs called GLP-1 receptor agonists, which are usually used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity.
These medications include well-known names like semaglutide, sold as Ozempic and Wegovy, and tirzepatide, sold as Mounjaro.
Doctors already know that these drugs help control blood sugar and promote weight loss. But now, scientists are seeing signs that the benefits might go further.
In this study, people with colon cancer who took GLP-1 drugs were less than half as likely to die within five years compared to those who didn’t take the drugs. The death rate was 15.5% in the group taking the medication, compared to 37.1% in those not taking it.
The research team was led by Dr. Raphael Cuomo, a professor at UC San Diego School of Medicine and a researcher at the university’s Moores Cancer Center. They analyzed medical records from over 6,800 colon cancer patients across health centers in California.
Even after adjusting for other important factors like age, cancer stage, body weight, and other illnesses, the survival benefit of GLP-1 medications remained strong.
This suggests that the drugs may offer protective effects that are not just tied to weight loss or diabetes control. The benefit was especially noticeable in patients with obesity, defined as having a body mass index (BMI) over 35.
Scientists believe there are a few possible reasons why GLP-1 drugs might help in cancer. These drugs are known to reduce inflammation throughout the body and improve how the body handles sugar and fat.