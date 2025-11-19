Health

Are ultra-processed foods posing serious health affect?

Experts stated diets are transitioning from fresh foods toward cheap, heavily processed products high in sugar

  By Syeda Fazeelat
A global review published in The Lancet issued an alert regarding that urgent action is required to minimise ultra-processed foods (UPFs) in diets all across the globe due to their increasing link to serious health risks.

These UPFs include several products such as crisps, sausages, fizzy drink, pastries, and packaged bread.

The review, conducted by 43 international experts using evidence from 104 long-term studies, indicated UPFs are linked to an increased risk of 12 health conditions, including type 2 diabetes, kidney diseases, cardiovascular disorders, depression, and more issues.

Prof. Carlos Monteiro, creator of the Nova food classification system, stated global corporations are driving intake of UPFs through aggressive marketing.

Researchers argue that governments should launch warning labels, higher taxes, and policies that enhance access to nutritious foods similar to anti-tobacco strategies.

However, several researchers stressed that the review cannot prove a direct link between UPFs and diseases, stressing the need for further clinical trials.

Critics also mentioned that Nova categories some nutritious foods, including cereals, wholegrain bread, and low-fat yoghurt.

While experts debate over the effect of ultraprocessed food on our health, they agree over further research.

