Health

Daily orange juice linked to major gene changes, study

People saw broad gene-activity related to inflammation, blood vessel function, fat metabolism after adding orange-juice in their routine

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Daily orange juice linked to major gene changes, study
Daily orange juice linked to major gene changes, study

A recent study revealed that daily orange juice may pose surprising health benefits due to a range of properties inside it.

According to a study published in the Molecular Nutrition & Food Research, drinking about two cups of 100% orange juice every day for two months alters the activity of over 1,700 genes associated with metabolic health and heart.

For the study, 20 healthy adults whose immune cell samples were assessed before after the daily orange-juice routine.

Researchers observed broad gene-activity related to inflammation, blood vessel function, fat metabolism, and more.

The effects, however, differed by body weight. Normal-weight participants showed more changes in inflammation-related genes, while overweight individuals saw greater shifts in genes tied to fat processing and energy use.

According to researchers, these responses may be driven by flavonoids, antioxidant plant compounds found in citrus, tea, cocoa and berries that have been linked to heart-protective effects.

The research team wrote that the findings offer “unprecedented insights” into how daily consumption of orange juice may affect molecule pathways and could assist in transforming nutrition advice.

However, experts stressed the need for further studies to confirm real-world benefits.

Dietitian Nicolette Pace mentioned that orange juice can fit into a balanced diet in moderate amounts and stated the study highlights the potential of individualized nutrition.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Eating disorders cause long-lasting health risks, study

Eating disorders cause long-lasting health risks, study
Several conditions, including anorexia, bulimia and binge eating increases the risk of diabetes, and othe diseases

Are ultra-processed foods posing serious health affect?

Are ultra-processed foods posing serious health affect?
Experts stated diets are transitioning from fresh foods toward cheap, heavily processed products high in sugar

Colorectal screening rates lower among adults aged 45–49

Colorectal screening rates lower among adults aged 45–49
Study highlights the major limitation in early detection during a time when colorectal cancer rates are rapidly increasing among younger adults

AI to boost Liver donations by emphasising best potential donors

AI to boost Liver donations by emphasising best potential donors
Trained AI-powered model minimized futile organ procurement by 60% by predicting a donor’s time of death

Survey reveals 72% of adults struggle with daily sleepiness

Survey reveals 72% of adults struggle with daily sleepiness
Experts warn that daytime sleepiness may hint towards sleep disorders, and other medical conditions

Scientists find how long-used Hydralazine targets cancer-critical enzyme

Scientists find how long-used Hydralazine targets cancer-critical enzyme
According to the lab tests conducted on human glioblastoma cells, hydralazine stopped cell growth within three days

Diabetes, weight-loss drug boosts colon cancer survival, study reveals

Diabetes, weight-loss drug boosts colon cancer survival, study reveals
GLP-1 weight-loss medications linked to improved cancer survival in certain patients

Ethiopia confirms outbreak of life-threatening Marbug virus: Africa CDC

Ethiopia confirms outbreak of life-threatening Marbug virus: Africa CDC
Marburg affected Tanzania in the starting of 2025, affecting 10 people, and Rwanda eliminated its first-known outbreak in 2025

Flu season to peak soon in Canada, doctors urge vaccination

Flu season to peak soon in Canada, doctors urge vaccination
Severe infections can occur even in good vaccine years, but shots will minimize hospitalisations

Researchers find surprising fact about Lyme disease bacteria

Researchers find surprising fact about Lyme disease bacteria
Study revealed that manganese is Lyme disease’s double-edge sword and acts as both a protector and a vulnerability for B. burgdorferi

UV rays triggers inflammation that can cause skin cancer, study

UV rays triggers inflammation that can cause skin cancer, study
UV rays harm DNA, causing oxidative stress and inflammation that leads to sunburn and cancer

Are you at higher pacreatic cancer risk? Here's new warning sign

Are you at higher pacreatic cancer risk? Here's new warning sign
Pancreas is an essential part of the human body that helps with digestion and blood sugar regulation by secreting insulin