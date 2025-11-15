Researchers find surprising fact about Lyme disease bacteria

A recent research from Northwestern University and the Uniformed Services University (USU) revealed a few astonishing weaknesses in Lyme disease bacterium, Borrelia burgdorferi, its dependence on a mineral, 'manganese'.
The study found that manganese acts as both a protector and a vulnerability for B. burgdorferi.
The bacterium depends on accurate balance of this mineral — too little or excessive amount can make it more vulnerable to the body’s immune system.
Lead Researcher Brian Hoffman stated, “Manganese is a double-edged sword in Lyme disease.”
Targeting the bacterium’s ability to manage manganese could lead to several treatment options.
Notably, Lyme disease cases have skyrocketed since the 1980s.
Recent data suggested that nearly 476,000 people are diagnosed each year across the US.
It can only be treated with antibiotics, as there is no vaccine approved yet
Though long-term antibiotics can cause a range of adverse effects.
Using cutting-edge imaging techniques, researchers mapped how manganese behaves inside B. burgdorferi.
Lyme disease has remained a great challenge for doctors and patients alike. The illness is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi that can persist for months.
Furthermore, they found a two-part defense system involving an enzyme called MnSOD and a pool of manganese-containing molecules that assist neutralise harmful oxygen radicals.
Disruption in manganese balance may weaken the bacterium. USU’s Michael Daly stated, “Manganese is an Achilles’ heel of its defenses.”