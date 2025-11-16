Health

Flu season to peak soon in Canada, doctors urge vaccination

Severe infections can occur even in good vaccine years, but shots will minimize hospitalisations

Canada is likely to experience a tougher than usual due to a potential mismatch between the dominant flu strain and the current vaccine; however, experts stressed over the need of flu shots.

CEO and Medical Officer of Health for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit Dr. Paul Roumeliotis told CTV Your Morning Live that vaccines play an essential role in preventing illness and complications.

Recently, Australia faced an aggressive flu season that indicates a similar trend for Canada. The H3N2 strain, known to be more severe than the usual H1N1, is also circulating.

Despite increasing concerns regarding mismatch, Dr. Paul urged people to get themselves vaccinated to remain safe from the flu.

He stated, “It’s better to be 60 or 70 per cent protected than zero.”

Severe infections can occur even in good vaccine years, but shots will minimize hospitalisations, especially for seniors, young children, and vulnerable groups.

Dr. Paul strongly advised to get COVID vaccines, mentioning an increased risk across Canada, as the country is likely to face a “triple threat” this winter.

Currently, the most common illness circulating in Ottawa is the common cold—not the flu. Colds symptoms include runny nose, mild fever, and a cough, while the flu typically causes high fever, body aches, and symptoms that can last weeks.

