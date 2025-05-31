Nigeria floods worsened by climate change, death toll rises to 150

Heavy rains caused severe flooding in central Nigeria, especially in a town called Mokwa in Niger State.
Because of the floods, the death toll has now risen to around 150, while more than three thousands others have been forced to leave their homes.
Heavy rain started early on Thursday and caused massive flooding in Mokwa, a major place for trade and transportation, especially for buying and selling food like beans and onions.
The heavy floodwaters damaged roads and bridges and covered buildings almost entirely underwater.
As per Sky News, Mohamed Adow, director of Kenya-based thinktank Power Shift Africa, called it a "cruel irony" that parts of Africa can be "baked dry and then suffer from floods that destroy lives and livelihoods."
He further stated, "The terrible floods in Nigeria are another reminder that Africa stands on the front line of the climate crisis."
Meanwhile, President Tinubu said in a late night message, "Search-and-rescue operations are ongoing, and all relevant federal agencies have been mobilised to support the state government's efforts."
The statement added, "Relief materials and temporary shelter assistance are being deployed without delay. We will ensure that no Nigerian affected by this disaster is left behind or unheard of."
Climate change intensifies Nigeria floods, say scientists
Scientists from World Weather Attribution revealed that climate change made the heavy flooding in Nigeria happen at least 80 times more often and made the floods 20% worse.