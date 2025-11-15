World

FBI confirms arrest of suspect in vandalism of New Jersey US Attorney’s office

Alina Habba previously served as President Trump's personal attorney before becoming New Jersey's top federal prosecutor

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Authorities have captured a suspect accused of vandalizing the office of New Jersey's acting US Attorney.

According to BBC, the suspect attempted to enter Alina Habba's office on Wednesday carrying a baseball bat but was initially stopped.

But the suspect later came back without the bat, vendalized federal property in the office's waiting area and then escaped.

After a long-days manhunt, US Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed the arrest in a statement on X, saying, "No one will get away with threatening or intimidating our great US Attorneys or the destruction of their offices."

Bondi didn't reveal the suspect's name but the FBI had earlier identified him and offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

On the other hand, investigators have not yet explained why the suspect carried out the attack.

Meanwhile, Alina, who previously served as President Donald Trump's personal attorney before becoming New Jersey's top federal prosecutor, also announced the arrest on X and also thanked the FBI and US Marshals, adding that, "Now justice will handle him."

According to the FBI, the suspect will be charged with bringing a dangerous weapon into a federal building and damaging federal property.

