Beckham slams Man United players for ‘not acting in the right manner’

David Beckham has slammed Manchester United's stars for their actions on and off the pitch. The former England captain and Red Devils icon does not believe the club's badge has been represented in the correct way.
According to The Mirror, Beckham spent more than a decade at Old Trafford at the start of his career and is unhappy with what has transpired at the club in recent times. And his comments appear to hint towards recent actions that occurred during United's post-season tour of Asia.
United star Amad showed his middle finger near the club's hotel, albeit only after he was subject to "serious personal abuse" about his mother. A video on social media also saw a fan claim he was pushed by Alejandro Garnacho after the Argentina international was followed and filmed in Kuala Lumpur.
Beckham expressed his disappointment with the club's current situation. The co-owner of Inter Miami and Salford City wants to see the side represented in a better way.
He said, "On the pitch is what counts but in all honesty I'm seeing a lot of things that are not okay in my eyes as a fan and as a lover of Man United. You have to represent the badge. That's what it is about. I've seen a lot of things where players are not acting in the right manner."
Seated alongside Tom Cruise, Beckham went on to compare the current squad to the team he played in. The former Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder emphasised how important it was to respect the club's fans around the world.