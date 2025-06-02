Sci-Tech

OpenAI to turn ChatGPT into 'Super Assistant' amid AI popularity

ChatGPT to be evolved in a perfect assistant that can exceed in all walks of life

OpenAI has been gearing to make ChatGPT a perfect assistant for all walks of life.

The tech giant has been making rounds on the internet for expanding ChatGPT into an AI assistant amid the surge in popularity of technology in every sector.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has brought on board former Apple design chief Jony Ive, showing his seriousness about the project.

This news came after some documents were leaked, revealing the tech firm's long-term vision for developing ChatGPT further.

Where were the Open AI's document shared?

Internal strategy documents disclosed during Google's ongoing antitrust trial with the US Department of Justice have revealed fresh OpenAI's vision.

The documents unveiled the road-map for the first half of 2025 and presents OpenAI's plans to release a 'Super Assistant' that understands user's preferences.

According to the report, ChatGPT should be able to accompany the user in every part of their lives from playing music, finding best restaurants to taking meeting notes during key moments.

Drawing parallel between the chatbot and a "smart, truth worthy, emotionally intelligent person," OpenAI noted that ChatGPT will be evolved enough to become the perfect assistant.

Despite these ambitions, OpenAI has also acknowledged hurdles that the company is facing.

Amid ChatGPT's surging popularity, it's infrastructure is currently struggling to keep up the pace, which has prompted Altman to push for investment in new data centres.

