Bread's type linked to deadly colon cancer: Study finds shocking facts

Colon cancer can cause change in bowel habits and results in rectal bleeding abdominal pain and fatigue

A new study has shown a serious association between colon cancer and a type of regularly used bread.

According to the brand new trial, white, packaged bread raise the risk of deadly cancer by more than a third.

Along with that, frequently consuming bacon, sugary drinks and ham can also increase chance of colon cancer.

Symptoms of colon cancer

The most common sign to look out for is observing changes in bowel habits.

Furthermore, the colon cancer's symptoms also include rectal bleeding or blood in the stool, abdominal pain, and unexplained fatigue or weight loss

Colon cancer: The surge in cases

Over the last 30 years, young diagnoses of the disease have surged up to 80 percent across the globe, as around 32,000 cases of colon cancer are diagnosed every year in the UK, while the number is 142,000 in the US.

Causes of colon cancer 

Researchers have cited a number of factors behind the raise in phenomenon from increasing rate of obesity and even invisible micro-plastic in water.

Now, US specialists have uncovered evidence that eating "inflammatory diet" could be the hidden cause behind the increase in the diagnosis.

Foods that fall under the category include processed meats including sausage and ham, sugary drinks, refined carbohydrates such as white bread and pasta.

However, in surprising turn of events, Pizza is classified as an anti-flammatory as it contains cooked tomatoes.

Meanwhile, eating plenty of yellow vegetables including carrots and sweet potatoes and drinking coffee in moderate amount can offer some level of protection against the deadly cancer.

