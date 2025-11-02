Health

Study reveals link between gut movements and brain blood flow

When brain neurons activate, small and narrow blood vessels called arterioles broaden to deliver nutrients and oxygen

A recent study found an association between gut and brain rhythms, as researchers believe brain’s blood vessels coordinate their rhythmic movements.

According to a study published in the journal Physical Review Letters, when brain neurons activate, small and narrow blood vessels called arterioles broaden to deliver nutrients and oxygen.

These vessels sync together, but coordination with each other remains unclear. The UC San Diego team looked to the digestive system for answers.

In the intestines, muscles contract in waves to move food along, syncing together that is similar to a “staircase” pattern.

Scientists discovered that this same pattern may explain how blood vessels in the brain expand and contract together.

According to a physics professor Massimo Vergassola, “Each section of the intestine acts as an oscillator that talks to nearby sections.”

The team of researchers used mathematical methods that showed neighboring oscillators inside the brain and gut that align their rhythms when they match each other’s frequencies, producing smooth transitions.

These results could assist scientists better comprehend brain function and digestive diseases involving muscle coordination.

Neurobiologist David Kleinfeld stated, “The brain is far more complex than the gut, but one discovery often leads to another.”

