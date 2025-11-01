Health

Severe gut disorder increasing among younger adults, study

Diverticulitis occurs when small pouches in the colon wall get inflamed, leading to severe complications

  By Syeda Fazeelat
A recent study revealed that younger adults are increasingly developing severe diverticulitis, a gut disorder once mostly seen in elderly individuals.

Researchers from UCLA and Vanderbilt University reported that the proportion of patients under 50 suffering from severe diverticulitis significantly increased from 19% in 2005 to over 28% in 2020, a 52% increase.

Lead researcher Shineui Kim of UCLA stated, “We’re seeing a significant shift in who is being hospitalized for severe diverticulitis.”

For the study, scientists assessed records from 5.2 million hospitalizations across the U.S., findings that nearly 16% were early-onset cases in people younger than 50.

While younger patients generally had shorter hospital stays and reduced mortality rates, they were 29% more likely to need colon removal and 58% more likely to need abscess drainage than older adults, indicating more aggressive diseases or different treatment responses.

The rate of surgeries sharply declined from nearly 35% to about 20%, reflecting more less-invasive strategies.

The cause of the increasing trend remains unknown, though it may be associated with other factors, including obesity, diet, and lifestyle factors.

Scientists stressed the need for further studies and mention that increasing dietary fiber can assist minimise diverticulitis risk.

