5 health myths you should stop believing in 2025

We've all heard common health warnings at some point in our lives like "Don't go out in the cold or you'll get sick," "Cracking your knuckles causes arthritis," or "Eating chocolate causes pimples."
Many of these beliefs are accepted by almost everyone but have we ever stopped to question them? Or do we actually know which of these are myths and which are facts?
Here are five popular health myths you should stop believing in 2025:
Myth 1: You must drink 8 glasses of water daily
Water is essential for your body but the exact amount of water you need varied based on your weight, weather and how active you are.
Food like fruits and vegetables also provide water content, so rather than strictly following this rule many experts adviced to pay attention to your body and drink when feel thirsty.
Myth 2: Going out in the cold can make you sick
Older people often say, "Don't go out in the cold or you'll get sick." But contrary to the common belief that cold weather caused illness, research shows it doesn't.
A study found that men exposed to near-freezing temperatures for several hours actually had stronger immune responses.
You're more likely to catch a cold indoor where germ spread more easily from person to person.
Myth 3: Cracking your knuckles causes arthritis
Cracking your knuckles doesn't cause arthritis, even though this sound can bothers others.
The popping noise comes when gas bubbles in your joints burst and release pressure but if you do it constantly, it might reduce your hand's grip strenght so its better not to overdo it.
Myth 4: Natural remedies are always safe
Just because a product is natural doesn't automatically make it safe. Some herbs can react badly with medicines and taking too much of certain natural supplements can be sometimes harmful for your health.
It's important to talk to a healthcare specialist before using any new treatments.
Myth 5: Brown sugar is healthier than white sugar
We have often seen people using brown sugar as a healthy alternative but brown sugar isn't significantly healthier than white sugar.
It's just white sugar with a bit of molasses which adds only tiny amounts of mineral. Both types are high in calories and should be eaten in moderation.