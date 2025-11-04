Health

5 health myths you should stop believing in 2025

It's time to separate fact from fiction: 5 health myths you need to stop believing this year

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
5 health myths you should stop believing in 2025
5 health myths you should stop believing in 2025

We've all heard common health warnings at some point in our lives like "Don't go out in the cold or you'll get sick," "Cracking your knuckles causes arthritis," or "Eating chocolate causes pimples."

Many of these beliefs are accepted by almost everyone but have we ever stopped to question them? Or do we actually know which of these are myths and which are facts? 

Here are five popular health myths you should stop believing in 2025:

Myth 1: You must drink 8 glasses of water daily

5 health myths you should stop believing in 2025

Water is essential for your body but the exact amount of water you need varied based on your weight, weather and how active you are.

Food like fruits and vegetables also provide water content, so rather than strictly following this rule many experts adviced to pay attention to your body and drink when feel thirsty.

Myth 2: Going out in the cold can make you sick

5 health myths you should stop believing in 2025

Older people often say, "Don't go out in the cold or you'll get sick." But contrary to the common belief that cold weather caused illness, research shows it doesn't.

A study found that men exposed to near-freezing temperatures for several hours actually had stronger immune responses.

You're more likely to catch a cold indoor where germ spread more easily from person to person.

Myth 3: Cracking your knuckles causes arthritis

5 health myths you should stop believing in 2025

Cracking your knuckles doesn't cause arthritis, even though this sound can bothers others.

The popping noise comes when gas bubbles in your joints burst and release pressure but if you do it constantly, it might reduce your hand's grip strenght so its better not to overdo it.

Myth 4: Natural remedies are always safe

5 health myths you should stop believing in 2025

Just because a product is natural doesn't automatically make it safe. Some herbs can react badly with medicines and taking too much of certain natural supplements can be sometimes harmful for your health.

It's important to talk to a healthcare specialist before using any new treatments.

Myth 5: Brown sugar is healthier than white sugar

5 health myths you should stop believing in 2025

We have often seen people using brown sugar as a healthy alternative but brown sugar isn't significantly healthier than white sugar.

It's just white sugar with a bit of molasses which adds only tiny amounts of mineral. Both types are high in calories and should be eaten in moderation.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Kimberly-Clark to acquire Tylenol maker Kenvue in major deal

Kimberly-Clark to acquire Tylenol maker Kenvue in major deal
Kimberly-Clark is the consumer products giant that owns Kleenex and Huggies

COVID-19 in pregnancy linked to higher risk of neurodevelopmental disorders

COVID-19 in pregnancy linked to higher risk of neurodevelopmental disorders
COVID-19 infection during pregnancy associated with increased risk of autism in children

How children gut health can impact their future mental health?

How children gut health can impact their future mental health?
Study found children whose gut microbiomes contained certain bacteria were most likely to develop mood disorders as tweens

Study reveals link between gut movements and brain blood flow

Study reveals link between gut movements and brain blood flow
When brain neurons activate, small and narrow blood vessels called arterioles broaden to deliver nutrients and oxygen

10-minute walks may reduce cardiac disease risk better than short steps

10-minute walks may reduce cardiac disease risk better than short steps
Researchers discovered that continuous 10–15-minute walks minimised the risk of cardiac disorders

Severe gut disorder increasing among younger adults, study

Severe gut disorder increasing among younger adults, study
Diverticulitis occurs when small pouches in the colon wall get inflamed, leading to severe complications

Why elderly individuals should not take sleeping pills?

Why elderly individuals should not take sleeping pills?
Insomnia affects up to 50% of adults more than the age of 65 and is associated with depression, anxiety, and more

Sour candies could be the scariest treat for your teeth this Halloween

Sour candies could be the scariest treat for your teeth this Halloween
Experts strongly advised to avoid these candies, but if you have already consumed them, then immediately brush your teeth

Nearly 17 million Americans carry cancer genes, study

Nearly 17 million Americans carry cancer genes, study
These genetic variants can increase cancer risk regardless of lifestyle factors, including alcohol use, diet, smoking, and workout

Researchers find gene ties behind fatal skin reactions to Allopurinol

Researchers find gene ties behind fatal skin reactions to Allopurinol
Allopurinol is used to treat uric acid but can trigger fatal skin reaction conditions like toxic epidermal necrolysis, Stevens-Johnson syndrome

Knee Arthritis relief: Simple home exercises can significantly reduce pain

Knee Arthritis relief: Simple home exercises can significantly reduce pain
Findings revealed that consistent home workout alone can decrease pain for knee arthritis

Younger people facing sharp increase in dangerous colon infections, study

Younger people facing sharp increase in dangerous colon infections, study
The condition occurs when small pouches in the colon wall get inflamed, causing severe abdominal pain, more