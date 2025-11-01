Health

10-minute walks may reduce cardiac disease risk better than short steps

Researchers discovered that continuous 10–15-minute walks minimised the risk of cardiac disorders

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
10-minute walks may reduce cardiac disease risk better than short steps
10-minute walks may reduce cardiac disease risk better than short steps

A recent study revealed taking one long walk may positively impact your cardiac health as compared to the several short strolls, even if your total step count stays similar.

Researchers discovered that continuous 10–15-minute walks minimised the risk of cardiac disorders and early death than to short, under-5-minute bout.

The effect was particularly strong among sedentary or less active adults.

For the study, students tracked nearly 33,500 U.K. adults who took 8,000 steps or fewer each day. Over nearly 10 years, participants whose walks mostly lasted less than five minutes had a 4.4% mortality risk, while those who walked 10-15 minutes or longer experienced only a 0.8% risk.

When it came to cardiac disorders, and stroke combined, the risk was nearly 13% for those taking brief walks versus up to 4.4% for individuals who regularly walked 15 minutes or more at a time.

The scientists mentioned that people who were tracking less than 5,000 daily steps received maximum benefits, suggesting that longer, consistent walks can deliver an extra heart-health boost for sedentary individuals.

The researchers emphasised that the duration of activity matters as much as total steps in supporting cardiovascular health.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Severe gut disorder increasing among younger adults, study

Severe gut disorder increasing among younger adults, study
Diverticulitis occurs when small pouches in the colon wall get inflamed, leading to severe complications

Why elderly individuals should not take sleeping pills?

Why elderly individuals should not take sleeping pills?
Insomnia affects up to 50% of adults more than the age of 65 and is associated with depression, anxiety, and more

Sour candies could be the scariest treat for your teeth this Halloween

Sour candies could be the scariest treat for your teeth this Halloween
Experts strongly advised to avoid these candies, but if you have already consumed them, then immediately brush your teeth

Nearly 17 million Americans carry cancer genes, study

Nearly 17 million Americans carry cancer genes, study
These genetic variants can increase cancer risk regardless of lifestyle factors, including alcohol use, diet, smoking, and workout

Researchers find gene ties behind fatal skin reactions to Allopurinol

Researchers find gene ties behind fatal skin reactions to Allopurinol
Allopurinol is used to treat uric acid but can trigger fatal skin reaction conditions like toxic epidermal necrolysis, Stevens-Johnson syndrome

Knee Arthritis relief: Simple home exercises can significantly reduce pain

Knee Arthritis relief: Simple home exercises can significantly reduce pain
Findings revealed that consistent home workout alone can decrease pain for knee arthritis

Younger people facing sharp increase in dangerous colon infections, study

Younger people facing sharp increase in dangerous colon infections, study
The condition occurs when small pouches in the colon wall get inflamed, causing severe abdominal pain, more

Over 500,000 bottles of blood pressure medications recalled: Here's why

Over 500,000 bottles of blood pressure medications recalled: Here's why
Prazosin Hydrochloride, a vasodilator that is used to relax blood vessels has been recalled

Nighttime light exposure may be associated with cardiac risks

Nighttime light exposure may be associated with cardiac risks
Younger people and women showed strong links for cardiac failure, atrial fibrillation, and coronary artery disease

Viral infections like flu and COVID may significantly raise heart attack risk

Viral infections like flu and COVID may significantly raise heart attack risk
According to study, HIV increases risk of cardiac attack by 60%, while stroke risk may rise by 45%

Your gray strands might be saving you from skin cancer

Your gray strands might be saving you from skin cancer
Scientists discover a surprising connection between gray hair and skin cancer

Blood vessels in eyes may assist reveal heart risk, study

Blood vessels in eyes may assist reveal heart risk, study
Retinal scans may become part of routine checkups, assisting medical professionals detect vascular aging early