Why elderly individuals should not take sleeping pills?

Insomnia affects up to 50% of adults more than the age of 65 and is associated with depression, anxiety, and more

A recent study revealed that middle-aged and elderly individuals could age more gracefully and save maximum money by discontinuing prescribed sleep medications.

According to research published in The Lancet Regional Health–Americas, avoiding sleep drugs could minimise lifetime fall rates by nearly 9%, slow brain decline by 2%, and significantly raise life expectancy by more than a month. It could also save seniors thousands of dollars over time.

Lead researcher from USC Schaeffer Center for Health Policy & Economics Hanke Heun-Johnson said, “Reducing use of sleep medications could help older adults live healthier lives with fewer limitations.”

Over 15 million Americans aged 50 and above take sleeping drugs such as sedative-hypnotics, contradicting the medical guideline that discourages its long-term use.

Insomnia affects up to 50% of adults more than the age of 65 and is associated with depression, anxiety, adverse cardiac events, and cognitive decline.

However, these drugs increase risk for sleepwalking, falls, night terrors, and more. Using data from the federal Health and Retirement Study, researchers modeled outcomes if older adults stopped using sleep meds, finding the greatest benefits among those aged 65–74.

Experts strongly advised cognitive behavioural therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) as a safer alternative.

Senior researcher Jason Doctor stated, “Regular use of sleep medication can pose real risks, safer, proven alternatives ultimately benefit patients and society.”

