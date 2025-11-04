6 dead, 25 hospitalised from Nate’s Fine Foods recalled pasta meal

FDA announced that six people have lost their lives and 25 have been hospitalized in a listeria outbreak associated with a recalled precooked pasta meal.
Originally announced in June, the outbreak has prompted widespread recalls of ready-to-eat pasta dishes made with pasta from supplier Nate’s Fine Foods.
Notably, the CDC and FDA are now jointly investigating the multistate outbreak.
Since the CDC’s last update on September 25, seven new illnesses and two more deaths have been reported.
Among the 27 affected individuals, one pregnancy-associated case unfortunately led to miscarriage. These increasing death cases due to Listeria contamination have been detected in up to 18 states, including California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, Texas, and Washington.
Recalled products include FreshRealm’s Home Chef Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo (sold at Kroger and Walmart); Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo and Linguine with Beef Meatballs & Marinara (Walmart); Albertsons, Safeway, and Vons deli pasta salads; Trader Joe’s Cajun Style Blackened Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo; Demer Food Group’s Scott & Jon’s Shrimp Scampi with Linguini Bowls; and pasta salads sold at Kroger, Giant Eagle, and Sprouts Farmers Market.
The FDA urged consumers to check out if they have bought recalled products and discard them immediately. Listeria infection can pose a significant health threat, the most vulnerable groups include newborns, elderly individuals, pregnant women, and immuno-suppressed people.