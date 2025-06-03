Health

Americans traveling abroad must receive Measles vaccines first, CDC says

CDC data indicated that more than 1,000 measles cases have been reported across the country

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Americans traveling abroad must receive Measles vaccines first, CDC says
Americans traveling abroad must receive Measles vaccines first, CDC says

US health officials said that Americans planning to travel outside the country must ensure that they have received measle shots before travelling.

Last week, the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has brought a significant update to its guidance to recommend measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccines for all international travellers, according to the Associated Press.

Previously, the agency primarily focused the shots for those travelling to countries with active measles outbreaks. Now, it says the risk has drastically increased beyond those areas.

Ashley Darcy-Mahoney, a nursing researcher at George Washington University, stated that the modification is a sign of how measles is spreading in the latest ways.

“We’re seeing a shift from localized outbreaks to transmission in transit,” Ashley told the AP.

Darcy-Mahoney highlighted ongoing measles outbreaks in Colorado, which began with an international flight landing in Denver.

According to the updated guidance, all Americans one year and older are required to have two doses of the MMR vaccine and infants six to 11 months old must get one early dose before travelling.

CDC data indicated that more than 1,000 measles cases have been reported across the country.

Measles is a highly contagious airborne virus that spreads through the air. It may lead to severe complications, especially in young individuals and people with weak immune systems.

FDA announces recall for 'deadly' tomatoes in southern states due to Salmonella
FDA announces recall for 'deadly' tomatoes in southern states due to Salmonella
No illnesses had been reported when the tomatoes recall was announced
12 facts about living with diabetes
12 facts about living with diabetes
Major takeaways about living with diabetes now unearthed
Bread's type linked to deadly colon cancer: Study finds shocking facts
Bread's type linked to deadly colon cancer: Study finds shocking facts
Colon cancer can cause change in bowel habits and results in rectal bleeding abdominal pain and fatigue
Here's what nutritionists say about following a balanced diet
Here's what nutritionists say about following a balanced diet
Balanced diet limits processed foods and extra sugars, strengthens immunity supports hydration, and promotes overall health
UK bans single-use disposable vape to protect environment
UK bans single-use disposable vape to protect environment
The ban is in effect from Sunday, means that shops and businesses will no longer be allowed to stock and sell disposable vapes
Here's why your body needs ginger: Key health benefits
Here's why your body needs ginger: Key health benefits
Ginger assists in minimising oxidative stress, resulting from having too many free radicals in the body.
GLP-1 weight loss drugs reduce the risk for 14 obesity-related cancers, study
GLP-1 weight loss drugs reduce the risk for 14 obesity-related cancers, study
Results indicated that GLP-1 receptor agonists were linked to a reduced risk of developing 14 kinds of cancer
Dementia linked to chronic cardiac, metabolic disorders, study
Dementia linked to chronic cardiac, metabolic disorders, study
Researchers reported the weakest association between high cholesterol and dementia
US measles approaches 1,100 cases as Colorado reports new outbreak
US measles approaches 1,100 cases as Colorado reports new outbreak
Colorado reports seven measles cases in 2025, one of which is an outbreak involving up to three individuals
Up to 40% Of US smokers suffer from disability, study
Up to 40% Of US smokers suffer from disability, study
Researchers reported that 1 in 7 suffers from severe disabilities that interfere with their everyday lives
Commonly used herbal supplements associated with fatal liver damage
Commonly used herbal supplements associated with fatal liver damage
Liver damage symptoms include fatigue, fever, nausea, and abdominal pain
How Americans can get COVID-19 shots after RFK Jr.'s shocking claims?
How Americans can get COVID-19 shots after RFK Jr.'s shocking claims?
United States secretary of health and human services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the COVID-19 shots are not necessary