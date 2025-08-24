Does long-term use of contraceptive pills cause Infertility?

Fertility specialists underscored that long-term use of birth control pills does not cause infertility.
Hormonal contraceptives halt ovulation, but once stopped, the menstruation cycle resumes within a few weeks or months.
Dr. Aashita Jain, fertility expert at Birla Fertility & IVF, Surat, explained: “Using the contraceptive pill for a long time, by itself, does not lead to infertility. Once the pill is stopped, natural cycles usually resume within a few weeks, allowing many women to conceive shortly thereafter.”
However, the return of ovulation varies. Women who experience irregular cycles before beginning the pill may face prolonged delays.
Dr. Megha Garg, from Birla Fertility & IVF, Dwarka, mentioned, “For most women, regular cycles and ovulation resume within a few weeks to three months, regardless of how long they’ve taken the pill.”
Experts advised that the pill may mask conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and endometriosis, which become visible after stopping them.
Dr. Jain advised women who are trying to conceive to prepare their bodies with a healthy lifestyle, and seek evaluation if cycles remain irregular.
“The pill is a reversible pause,” Dr. Garg summarized, “and fertility generally reverts to normal after stopping.”
She added that prior pill use does not reduce the chances of pregnancy later, provided there are no unrelated fertility issues.