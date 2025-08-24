Essential tips to maintain liver health

Home / Health

Discover a few essential ways to maintain your liver health

Liver health is important for overall health. Having an unhealthy liver may lead to a variety of health diseases.

However, it may be impossible to manage all risk factors, following several health tips and consuming certain foods may help promote liver health.

How to maintain liver health?

Reduce weight to maintain liver health

If you are obese or even overweight, you are at a higher risk of having a steatotic (previously known as fatty liver).

Fatty liver may cause metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), which is said to an increasingly growing diseases.

Weight loss may play an essential role in minimising liver fat.

Follow a balanced diet

Always consume a balanced diet, avoid high-calorie meals, saturated fats, sugars, and more.

Moreover, drink a substantial amount of water to stay hydrated.

Regularly perform physical exercises 

Performing physical activity assists in burning saturated fat from your body for energy and minimises liver fat.

It's recommended to perform moderate exercise daily for 30 minutes, such as  brisk walking, swimming, and cycling.

Limit alcohol consumption

If you are addicted to alcohol or smoking, it may pose a significant threat to your liver cells.

Avoid the consumption of alcohol to prevent the scarring of the liver and keep yourself healthy.

