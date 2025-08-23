FDA recalls more frozen shrimp amid contamination concerns

Federal officials have recalled more packages of frozen shrimp that may be contaminated with a radioactive isotope, Cesium-137.
California-based Southwind Foods has issued a voluntary recall of its frozen shrimp products, distributed between July 17 and August 8, according to NBC News.
Here is the list of several brands that received a recall, including:
- Arctic Shores
- Sand Bar
- First Street
- Best Yet
- Great American
The shrimp items were already distributed to the wholesalers and retail stores in nine states:
- Minnesota
- Arizona
- Utah
- Massachusetts
- Washington
- Pennsylvania
- California
- Virginia
- Alabama
It comes after a separate recall this week by Walmart that pulled its Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp from stores in 13 states, citing contamination issues.
The FDA has issued a recall of frozen shrimp from Indonesian company BMS Foods after identifying Cesium-137, a radioactive byproduct, in shipments at US ports, as it may pose cancer risks.
Moreover, consumers are urged to avoid consuming these products, check their freezers, and return or discard affected items.
The FDA is currently probing the contamination source to protect the food supply.