Home / Health

Is inadequate sleep causing harm among teens?

Sleep problems may fuel impulsiveness, aggravate coping with anxiety, and increase negative thinking

Is inadequate sleep causing harm among teens?
Is inadequate sleep causing harm among teens?

A recent study revealed that teenagers with irregular sleep patterns are more likely to harm themselves on purpose.

According to a report in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry, shorter sleep, sleeping later or frequent walking during the night were all linked to a 14-year-old’s risk of self-harm.

Researchers noted that rates of self-harm among teens are exponentially rising, as many as 70% of teenagers get poor sleep.

For the study, researchers assessed data from more than 10,000 14-year-olds participating in a long-term health study of UK residents born between 2000-2002.

Participants provided details on their usual sleep, and also were asked if they’d engaged in self-injury or self-mutilation.

Lead researcher and a doctoral candidate in psychology at the University of Warwick in the UK, Michaela Pawley, stated:

“We discovered that shorter sleep on school days, longer time to fall asleep, and more frequent night awakenings at age 14 are associated with self-harm concurrently and three years later at age 17.”

Researchers discovered that inadequate sleep raises teens’ risk of self-harm, even after accounting for depression and other factors.

Sleep problems may fuel impulsiveness, aggravate coping with anxiety, and increase negative thinking, cognitive-behavioral therapy, may aid in early prevention and minimise self-harm risk.

You Might Like:

Assisting people associated with increased level of cognitive function, study

Assisting people associated with increased level of cognitive function, study
Results indicated that shaping into volunteering and informal helping were both linked to an increased level of cognitive function

Diet-rich in Omega-3s may protect against myopia, study

Diet-rich in Omega-3s may protect against myopia, study
Results indicated that saturated fats from butter, red meat and palm oil significantly increase the risk of myopia

People with metabolic syndrome at 40% higher risks of Parkinson's disease

People with metabolic syndrome at 40% higher risks of Parkinson's disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease that mainly affects motor neurons and may aggravate over time

Canada reports case of deadly Rocky Mountain spotted fever (RMSF)

Canada reports case of deadly Rocky Mountain spotted fever (RMSF)
Tick-borne Rocky Mountain spotted fever symptoms in humans include stomach pain, headache, fever, and hives on body

Health alert: California resident tests positive for bubonic plague

Health alert: California resident tests positive for bubonic plague
Bubonic plague symptoms includes chills, swollen lymph nodes, and fever

Valley fever cases surge in California: Symptoms, vulnerable population

Valley fever cases surge in California: Symptoms, vulnerable population
Valley fever symptoms include cough, dizziness, dyspnea, night sweats, joint pain, and muscle soreness

Sensitive personality people more vulnerable to experience mood disorders

Sensitive personality people more vulnerable to experience mood disorders
Researchers found that up to 31% of the entire population is considered highly sensitive

AAP updates vaccine guidelines, diverging from CDC on Covid19 shots for kids

AAP updates vaccine guidelines, diverging from CDC on Covid19 shots for kids
Previously, CDC questioned COVID-19 shots for young children and explicitly advised them for all children aged 6 to 23 months

Measles outbreak in Texas officially ended after affecting 700 people

Measles outbreak in Texas officially ended after affecting 700 people
Measles outbreak is finally over in Texas, officials warned the threat still remains due to recent outbreaks in North America

Novo Nordisk slashes Ozempic price for self-pay patients in US

Novo Nordisk slashes Ozempic price for self-pay patients in US
With price reduction, Novo Nordisk aims to make Ozempic more accessible to everyone

Top collagen-rich foods for better skin, hair, joints health

Top collagen-rich foods for better skin, hair, joints health
Natural ways to boost your collagen with easy dietary changes

Brain implants decode inner thoughts to help patients with speech challenges

Brain implants decode inner thoughts to help patients with speech challenges
The interface has been built to only allow the decoding when users wants, eliminating the risk of invading privacy