LA protests escalate: Trump deploys another 2,000 National Guards, 700 Marines

Los Angeles unrest continues as protesters and police remain in standoff on fourth day

  • by Web Desk
US President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of another 2,000 National Guards and 700 Marines as the Los Angeles protest intensifies.

According to BBC, as the unrest in Los Angeles continued for the fourth day with standoffs currently in the Arts District and Little Tokyo, the Trump administration on Monday decided to send more troops to the Southern California city to control the situation.

The Pentagon's chief spokesman, Sean Parnell, has confirmed the deployment, saying, “At the order of the President, the Department of Defense is mobilising an additional 2,000 California National Guard to be called into federal service to support ICE (and) to enable federal law-enforcement officers to safely conduct their duties.”

LA mayor slams National Guard deployment

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass described the deployment of National Guard troops and Marines as a “deliberate attempt” by the federal government to “create disorder and chaos in our city.”

“I feel like we are part of an experiment that we did not ask to be a part of,” he added.

Bass also revealed that at least "five raids by ICE throughout the region" have been reported on Monday alone while demonstrators continue to protest.

What triggers protests in Los Angeles?

A protest in Los Angeles broke out against ICE, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which has been conducting immigration raids to deport non-legal residents.

Moreover, California Governor Gavin Newsom has warned that he will take legal action against the Trump administration over the deployment of National Guards in his city.

Notably, following the intense protests in the LA rallies against the immigration authorities, it began across the US. 

