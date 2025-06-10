World

Elon Musk faces shocking allegations of foreign influence in bombshell report

Musk gave more than $250 million to help Trump win the election through a special group called America PAC

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Elon Musk faces shocking allegations of foreign influence in bombshell report
Elon Musk faces shocking allegations of foreign influence in bombshell report

A bombshell report states the Biden administration secretly monitored Elon Musk in 2022 and 2023 on concerns that he had links to foreign interests!

As per the Wall Street Journal's reports, government agencies such as Homeland Security and the Justice Department allegedly tracked on people from other countries who visited Musk.

The main goal of these investigations was to find out if any foreign powers were trying to control him, especially from Eastern Europe.

However, these investigations did not result in any formal charges against Tesla CEO.

US officials were worried that Musk had too many foreign people close to him, especially as he became more powerful in the country.

These investigations started when Joe Biden was president, before Musk became close to Donald Trump.

Musk gave more than $250 million to help Trump win the election through a special group called America PAC.

This was a huge amount of money and made people question his influence.

People working at the America PAC were worried because Musk often involved foreign people in important and sensitive matters.

The Wall Street Journal said Elon Musk didn’t give any answer when asked about the investigation.

The report also said that government agencies, like the FBI were informed about investigations into Musk’s connections with foreign people.

But right now, it’s not clear how far those investigations have gone.

Musk has special security access from the government because of his role at Space X, which works with space programs in many countries.

As per multiple reports, Musk has talked to Russia's leader, Vladimir Putin and reports revealed that Putin asked Musk to turn off his Starlink internet service in Taiwan as favour to China.

Also, Russian troops were said to be buying Starlink devices to help them with their attacks in Ukraine.

Musk and Trump's fallout turns personal:

On the other hand, as soon as Musk official role ended, the public feud between him and Trump has taken a personal turn.

Since then, the world richest individual posted a series of surprising tweets against Trump.

In response, Trump threatened to cancel Musk's contract with the US government.

Uber to launch robotaxi trials without safety drivers in London by next spring
Uber to launch robotaxi trials without safety drivers in London by next spring
Uber will carry out this trial in partnership with Wayve, a UK-based artificial intelligence company
China bar banks from using Labubu dolls for marketing purposes
China bar banks from using Labubu dolls for marketing purposes
The banks in China have taken strict measures against promotion gift including Labubu dolls
Austria, Graz school shooting: Nine including suspect killed
Austria, Graz school shooting: Nine including suspect killed
Graz Mayor Elke Kahr confirms death of several students in ga un attack at a high school
UN report reveals alarming decline in global fertility rates
UN report reveals alarming decline in global fertility rates
UN warns of 'unprecedented decline' in global fertility rates amid soaring cost of living
LA protests escalate: Trump deploys another 2,000 National Guards, 700 Marines
LA protests escalate: Trump deploys another 2,000 National Guards, 700 Marines
Los Angeles unrest continues as protesters and police remain in standoff on fourth day
Michelle Obama on daughter Malia's decision to change surname for film career
Michelle Obama on daughter Malia's decision to change surname for film career
Former United States First Lady, Michelle Obama, has shared her reaction to Malia dropping the family surname
Warner Bros. Discovery major shake-up: Splits cable, streaming businesses
Warner Bros. Discovery major shake-up: Splits cable, streaming businesses
HBO Max and CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery set to split into two companies
Australian journalist hit with rubber bullet during LA protests coverage
Australian journalist hit with rubber bullet during LA protests coverage
Los Angeles has been witnessing intense protests triggered by Trump administration's ongoing immigration raids
Runaway zebra in Tennessee receives dramatic helicopter rescue: Watch
Runaway zebra in Tennessee receives dramatic helicopter rescue: Watch
A runaway pet zebra has returned home in style after going missing for a week
Japanese soldiers injured in explosion at US air base in Okinawa
Japanese soldiers injured in explosion at US air base in Okinawa
An explosion at a US air base in Japan injures soldiers working at the facility in Okinawa prefecture
Trump travel ban for citizens of 12 countries comes into force
Trump travel ban for citizens of 12 countries comes into force
The latest US travel ban has restricted citizens of 12 countries while seven countries will face partial ban
British soldier detained in Kenya over sexual assault claims
British soldier detained in Kenya over sexual assault claims
The rape allegations are being investigated by the UK military police from the Defence Serious Crime Unit