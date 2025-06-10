Elon Musk faces shocking allegations of foreign influence in bombshell report

A bombshell report states the Biden administration secretly monitored Elon Musk in 2022 and 2023 on concerns that he had links to foreign interests!
As per the Wall Street Journal's reports, government agencies such as Homeland Security and the Justice Department allegedly tracked on people from other countries who visited Musk.
The main goal of these investigations was to find out if any foreign powers were trying to control him, especially from Eastern Europe.
However, these investigations did not result in any formal charges against Tesla CEO.
US officials were worried that Musk had too many foreign people close to him, especially as he became more powerful in the country.
These investigations started when Joe Biden was president, before Musk became close to Donald Trump.
Musk gave more than $250 million to help Trump win the election through a special group called America PAC.
This was a huge amount of money and made people question his influence.
People working at the America PAC were worried because Musk often involved foreign people in important and sensitive matters.
The Wall Street Journal said Elon Musk didn’t give any answer when asked about the investigation.
The report also said that government agencies, like the FBI were informed about investigations into Musk’s connections with foreign people.
But right now, it’s not clear how far those investigations have gone.
Musk has special security access from the government because of his role at Space X, which works with space programs in many countries.
As per multiple reports, Musk has talked to Russia's leader, Vladimir Putin and reports revealed that Putin asked Musk to turn off his Starlink internet service in Taiwan as favour to China.
Also, Russian troops were said to be buying Starlink devices to help them with their attacks in Ukraine.
Musk and Trump's fallout turns personal:
On the other hand, as soon as Musk official role ended, the public feud between him and Trump has taken a personal turn.
Since then, the world richest individual posted a series of surprising tweets against Trump.
In response, Trump threatened to cancel Musk's contract with the US government.