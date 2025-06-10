World

China bar banks from using Labubu dolls for marketing purposes

The banks in China have taken strict measures against promotion gift including Labubu dolls

  • by Web Desk
  • |
China bar banks from using Labubu dolls for marketing purposes
China bar banks from using Labubu dolls for marketing purposes

Chinese authorities have banned domestic banks from luring customers with gifts, including the hugely popular Labubu dolls.

This move was made amid fierce competition among banks, as interest rates and profit margins decline.

The Zhejiang branch of China's financial regulator, the National Financial Regulatory Administration, has asked local banks to refrain from offering non-compliant perks to attract deposits.

What prompted the decision?

The new regulations came after Pink An Bank ran a promotion, offering Pop Mart's Labubu dolls in several cities to new customers who deposit at least 50,000 yuan for three months.

About Labubu dolls

Labubu dolls, which featured a sharp-toothed grin, first debuted in market in the 2019 and became an internet sensation after BLACKPINK's Lisa was photographed with one attached to her luxury handbag last year, followed by Rihanna.

The renowned dolls are the creation of Kasing Lung, an artist who was born in Hong Kong and raised in the Netherlands.

He was inspired by Nordic mythology when he created his "monstrous" characters for a series of picture books in 2015, including Labubu.

The Chinese regulator wants to stop the practice of offering customers gifts, as it can drive up costs at banks and hurt their profit margins, which are at a record low.

Labubu dolls have sold out on Chinese e-commerce sites and Pop Mart's official online channels.

Austria, Graz school shooting: Nine including suspect killed
Austria, Graz school shooting: Nine including suspect killed
Graz Mayor Elke Kahr confirms death of several students in ga un attack at a high school
UN report reveals alarming decline in global fertility rates
UN report reveals alarming decline in global fertility rates
UN warns of 'unprecedented decline' in global fertility rates amid soaring cost of living
LA protests escalate: Trump deploys another 2,000 National Guards, 700 Marines
LA protests escalate: Trump deploys another 2,000 National Guards, 700 Marines
Los Angeles unrest continues as protesters and police remain in standoff on fourth day
Michelle Obama on daughter Malia's decision to change surname for film career
Michelle Obama on daughter Malia's decision to change surname for film career
Former United States First Lady, Michelle Obama, has shared her reaction to Malia dropping the family surname
Warner Bros. Discovery major shake-up: Splits cable, streaming businesses
Warner Bros. Discovery major shake-up: Splits cable, streaming businesses
HBO Max and CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery set to split into two companies
Australian journalist hit with rubber bullet during LA protests coverage
Australian journalist hit with rubber bullet during LA protests coverage
Los Angeles has been witnessing intense protests triggered by Trump administration's ongoing immigration raids
Runaway zebra in Tennessee receives dramatic helicopter rescue: Watch
Runaway zebra in Tennessee receives dramatic helicopter rescue: Watch
A runaway pet zebra has returned home in style after going missing for a week
Japanese soldiers injured in explosion at US air base in Okinawa
Japanese soldiers injured in explosion at US air base in Okinawa
An explosion at a US air base in Japan injures soldiers working at the facility in Okinawa prefecture
Trump travel ban for citizens of 12 countries comes into force
Trump travel ban for citizens of 12 countries comes into force
The latest US travel ban has restricted citizens of 12 countries while seven countries will face partial ban
British soldier detained in Kenya over sexual assault claims
British soldier detained in Kenya over sexual assault claims
The rape allegations are being investigated by the UK military police from the Defence Serious Crime Unit
Central Asia's tallest Lenin statue removed in Kyrgyzstan
Central Asia's tallest Lenin statue removed in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan has taken down the statue of Vladimir Lenin for simple aethetic purposes and city planning
Trump warns Musk of 'serious consequences' if he finances democrats
Trump warns Musk of 'serious consequences' if he finances democrats
Trump said that he is not interested in reconciling with Elon Musk after their ongoing public fallout