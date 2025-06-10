Michelle Obama on daughter Malia's decision to change surname for film career

Michelle Obama has praised her daughter, Malia, for the major move as she tries to carve her own identity in the film industry.
On Monday, June 9, episode of Sibling Revelry podcast, Michelle said her 26-year-old daughter now goes by Malia Ann to prove her hard work and create a name without using her father's reputation.
The mom-of-two noted, "I mean, it is very important for my kids to feel like they've earned what they are getting in the world, and they don't want people to assume that they don't work hard."
She further added that both of her daughters, Malia and Sasha, have always wanted to build something for themselves, without using their famous background.
Significance of Malia's new name
Malia first introduced her name at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, where she premiered her short film titled The Heart.
The name Ann is a tribute to her late paternal grandmother, Ann Dunham, who passed away in 1995.
Sharing her reaction to the name change, Michelle said, "We were like, 'They're still going to know it's you, Malia.' But we respect the fact that she's trying to make her way.”
Notably, Malia's younger sister Sasha also goes by her full name, Natasha Obama, and has been credited as such on the show Couples Therapy, where she worked as a casting interviewer.