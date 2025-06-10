World

Flamingo Land’s holiday park dreams on hold after National Park rejection

Flamingo Land first shared its idea for the holiday park in 2018, but took it back in 2019 because of negative responses

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Flamingo Land’s holiday park dreams on hold after National Park rejection
Flamingo Land’s holiday park dreams on hold after National Park rejection

In a recent turn of events, Scottish government has paused the approval of a holiday park project at Loch Lomond which many people found controversial.

Initially, several reports suggested that the government would approve the project even though Loch Lomond National Park Authority had rejected it because it didn't follow rules to protect the environment and wildlife.

The Scottish government's Minister for Public Finance, Ivan McKee, has now said he will recall the plans because "the development raises issues of national significance in view of its potential impact on Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park," as per BBC.

He added, "This means that the appeal should be determined at a national level."

The first plan for the resort made people protest and was rejected last year by the National Park authority due to environmental concerns.

But afterwards the company asked the Scottish government to review the decision.

"Government reporters consider the vast majority of appeals, appointed by ministers to make a decision on their behalf. However some of these are recalled by ministers who will then make the final decision themselves," reported BBC.

Flamingo Land's revised bid still denied:

Flamingo Land first shared its idea for the holiday park in 2018, but took it back in 2019 because of negative responses.

Then in 2020, they submitted new plans but still the board in charge of Loch Lomond’s park rejected the proposal due to environmental concerns.

Elon Musk faces shocking allegations of foreign influence in bombshell report
Elon Musk faces shocking allegations of foreign influence in bombshell report
Musk gave more than $250 million to help Trump win the election through a special group called America PAC
Uber to launch robotaxi trials without safety drivers in London by next spring
Uber to launch robotaxi trials without safety drivers in London by next spring
Uber will carry out this trial in partnership with Wayve, a UK-based artificial intelligence company
China bar banks from using Labubu dolls for marketing purposes
China bar banks from using Labubu dolls for marketing purposes
The banks in China have taken strict measures against promotion gift including Labubu dolls
Austria, Graz school shooting: Nine including suspect killed
Austria, Graz school shooting: Nine including suspect killed
Graz Mayor Elke Kahr confirms death of several students in ga un attack at a high school
UN report reveals alarming decline in global fertility rates
UN report reveals alarming decline in global fertility rates
UN warns of 'unprecedented decline' in global fertility rates amid soaring cost of living
LA protests escalate: Trump deploys another 2,000 National Guards, 700 Marines
LA protests escalate: Trump deploys another 2,000 National Guards, 700 Marines
Los Angeles unrest continues as protesters and police remain in standoff on fourth day
Michelle Obama on daughter Malia's decision to change surname for film career
Michelle Obama on daughter Malia's decision to change surname for film career
Former United States First Lady, Michelle Obama, has shared her reaction to Malia dropping the family surname
Warner Bros. Discovery major shake-up: Splits cable, streaming businesses
Warner Bros. Discovery major shake-up: Splits cable, streaming businesses
HBO Max and CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery set to split into two companies
Australian journalist hit with rubber bullet during LA protests coverage
Australian journalist hit with rubber bullet during LA protests coverage
Los Angeles has been witnessing intense protests triggered by Trump administration's ongoing immigration raids
Runaway zebra in Tennessee receives dramatic helicopter rescue: Watch
Runaway zebra in Tennessee receives dramatic helicopter rescue: Watch
A runaway pet zebra has returned home in style after going missing for a week
Japanese soldiers injured in explosion at US air base in Okinawa
Japanese soldiers injured in explosion at US air base in Okinawa
An explosion at a US air base in Japan injures soldiers working at the facility in Okinawa prefecture
Trump travel ban for citizens of 12 countries comes into force
Trump travel ban for citizens of 12 countries comes into force
The latest US travel ban has restricted citizens of 12 countries while seven countries will face partial ban