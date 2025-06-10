Flamingo Land’s holiday park dreams on hold after National Park rejection

In a recent turn of events, Scottish government has paused the approval of a holiday park project at Loch Lomond which many people found controversial.
Initially, several reports suggested that the government would approve the project even though Loch Lomond National Park Authority had rejected it because it didn't follow rules to protect the environment and wildlife.
The Scottish government's Minister for Public Finance, Ivan McKee, has now said he will recall the plans because "the development raises issues of national significance in view of its potential impact on Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park," as per BBC.
He added, "This means that the appeal should be determined at a national level."
The first plan for the resort made people protest and was rejected last year by the National Park authority due to environmental concerns.
But afterwards the company asked the Scottish government to review the decision.
"Government reporters consider the vast majority of appeals, appointed by ministers to make a decision on their behalf. However some of these are recalled by ministers who will then make the final decision themselves," reported BBC.
Flamingo Land's revised bid still denied:
Flamingo Land first shared its idea for the holiday park in 2018, but took it back in 2019 because of negative responses.
Then in 2020, they submitted new plans but still the board in charge of Loch Lomond’s park rejected the proposal due to environmental concerns.