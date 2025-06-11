Elon Musk feud triggers 'mysterious' disappearance of Trump’s Tesla

Donald Trump has secretly moved his red Tesla Model S due to his ongoing disagreement with Elon Musk.
Earlier, Trump had hinted that he might move the car “a little bit,” and shortly after that the expensive car disappeared from its visible parking spot at the White House where it had been since he bought it.
When reporters asked where the car was, the officials replied, "We’re not playing Where’s Waldo,' said the official. 'If you don’t see, it you don’t see it," as per MailUK.
Meanwhile, Trump didn’t directly answer a question about his Tesla when a reporter asked him on Monday.
He made this purchase after showing support for Tesla CEO by allowing him to park several Tesla cars on the White House's South Lawn.
Since then, Trump's Tesla has been parked on Executive Drive, just outside the White House.
Musk and Trump's rivalry escalates:
On the other hand, as soon as Musk official role ended, the public feud between him and Trump has taken a personal turn.
Since then, the world richest individual posted a series of surprising tweets against Trump.
He said the Jeffrey Epstein files are still hidden because Trumps' name was mentioned in them.
Musk also supported impeaching Trump and warned that Trump's tariffs would lead to a recession.
Afterwards, the world richest individual removed a post from his social media account.
In response, Trump threatened to cancel Musk's contract with the US government.