Australian journalist hit with rubber bullet during LA protests coverage 

An Australian reporter has been shot with a rubber bullet while reporting on protests against immigration raids in Los Angeles.
US authorities clashed with protesters on Sunday, June 8, marking the third day of the demonstration against the immigration crackdown.
Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade issued a statement noting that "all journalists should be able to do their work safely," after the 9News US correspondent Lauren Tomasi was shot.
What happened on the third day of LA protests?
Lauren was reporting about the protests when she was shot with a rubber bullet on her leg.
Seconds before the chaos, she could be heard addressing the camera, "After hours of standing off, this situation has now rapidly deteriorated, the LAPD moving in on horseback, firing rubber bullets at protesters, moving them on through the heart of LA.”
Following that, the journalist was hit with a rubber bullet , as the live footage showed an officer seemingly taking aim in the direction of Lauren and her camera operator and then firing.
In the now-viral clip, Lauren cried out and grabbed her calf as a bystander shouted at the officer, "You just [explicit] shot the reporter!"
When asked if she was OK, the correspondent responded, "I'm good."
The Australian Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young urged the prime minister, Anthony Albanese, to demand "an urgent explanation" from the US administration.
Notably, on Saturday, June 7, a British news photographer based in LA was wounded during a clash between police and anti-ICE protesters.