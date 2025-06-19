Iga Swiatek breaks silence on ranking drop: ‘I felt a lot of bitterness’

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Iga Swiatek has revealed her “bitterness” at losing out on her No. 1 spot following a drop of form to kick off the 2025 season.

According to Tennis 365, after spending 75 consecutive weeks at No.1, the 12th-best in women’s history, Swiatek dropped out of the top two for the first time in three years following her third-round loss in Rome.

However, she insists her ranking is not something she thinks about every day, even if she does have “bitterness” about losing her top spot.

She told Sport.pl, “When I came back in February after the Australian Open, I actually had a moment when I felt a lot of bitterness about how I lost that ranking. But then I focused on work. I think that many people got used to being higher in the ranking, and I did too for a while.”

“Anyone with common sense knows that not everything is constant in sports. Other girls are developing too, there is constant competition. I won’t always be first. However, on a daily basis, when I work, train, play matches, I don’t think about it at all,” she added.

The Polish player has lost 10 matches already this season, more than she did in the entirety of 2024, and is looking for a return to form.

However, the grass season has rarely been kind to Swiatek with Wimbledon remaining her worst Slam.

