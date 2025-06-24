Scorching heatwave pose risks to eastern north america, millions under health alerts

The scorching heatwave, the first major heatwave of the summer, is rapidly growing stronger across the eastern half of North America, triggering a range of health alerts and disrupting daily life for millions of individuals.
Due to the intensifying heatwave, seat warnings are in effect from the US Midwest to the East Coast, and in different parts of Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia in Canada, affecting more than 160 million individuals through the week.
Experts have issued alerts regarding the increasing temperature that could worsen the heat-related illness risks.
Adding to the risk is the prolonged duration of the heatwave, with minimal cooling at night — temperatures in some eastern cities may stay above 80°F (27°C) even overnight.
Notably, the Mid-Atlantic region is likely to experience the most severe conditions by Thursday, followed by the eastern Ohio Valley into Friday.
The US National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an alert to individuals to "take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke."
People are recommended to avoid direct sunlight exposure to avoid complications, drink plenty of water, and keep checking on vulnerable people, including older adults and those suffering from pre-existing health conditions.
Energy companies in the east have urged customers to save electricity, due to fears of blackouts, as millions depend on their air conditioning to stay cool.