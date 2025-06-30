Kai Trump shares highlight from Dallas trip, meets WNBA star

President Donald Trump granddaughter Kai Trump met her favourite WNBA star Paige Bueckers in Dallas

Kai Trump, the eldest grandchild of President Donald Trump, had a perfect fan moment as she met Dallas Wings star in their home ground.

After a devastating defeat against the Indiana Fever, Paige Bueckers met the amateur golfer.

On Sunday, June 29, the 18-year-old turned to her Instagram account to share a carousel of her highlights from her D-town trip, with the caption, "Had a great time in Dallas."


In one click, she was standing with her friend and volleyball player Emma Markin at the College Park Center.

For the sports event, the president's granddaughter was donned in a tan slim vest top and black pants, while her friend wore a white crop top, paired with jeans.

She also shared an adorable snap with Clix, a Twitch streamer who plays Fortnite.

Furthermore, on the way to the locker room, Kai had a heartwarming encounter with Paige Bueckers as a viral video showed the golfer shaking hands with the former UConn star, where Mavericks star Kyrie Irving was also present.

Despite the loss on Friday, Paige was the Wings' standout performer as she finished the game with 27 points, three rebounds and six assists in the game which the team lost 94-85 to Fever.

Notably, Dallas Wings will next face Phoenix Mercury on Friday, July 4.

