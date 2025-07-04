Julio César Chávez Jr. faces deportation in US after ICE arrest

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. days after a fight with the social media influencer Jake Paul.

According to CNN, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Thursday, July 3, stated that the boxer who was arrested by the ICE agents on Wednesday is in the process of deportation from the country over his alleged cartel links and other offences.

The DHS said that the "prominent Mexican boxer and criminal illegal alien (is being processed for) expedited removal. Chavez is a Mexican citizen who has an active arrest warrant in Mexico for his involvement in organised crime and trafficking firearms, ammunition, and explosives.”

As per the officials, the 39-year-old entered the US in August 2023 on a tourist visa that expired more than a year ago in February 2024. He applied for permanent residency in April 2024 following his marriage to a US citizen.

However, the DHA claimed that his wife has ties with the Sinaloa drug cartel in Mexico through a past relationship.

Chávez Jr. re-entered the US on January 4 but was found to be illegally in the country and could be deported as of June 27.

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin asserted, “Under President Trump, no one is above the law, including world-famous athletes. Our message to any cartel affiliates in the U.S. is clear: We will find you, and you will face consequences. The days of unchecked cartel violence are over.”

Meanwhile, Chávez Jr.’s attorney has rejected all the allegations, describing them as “outrageous” and an effort to terrorise the community.

