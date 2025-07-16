Labubu makers Pop Mart forecast 350% profit surge in 2025

Pop Mart, the company behind famous Labubu dolls has projected 350% profit surge in the first half of the 2025.
According to CNBC, the shared of the Pop Mart International slides by over 6% on Wednesday, July 15, after the Chinese company made a massive earning forecast.
The company in a filing to Hong Kong stock exchange revealed that it is expection at leat 200% in crease in the revenue and 350% in the profits for the first half of 2025 as comapred to last year.
The filing read, “Based on the information currently available to the Company and the preliminary review by the Board on the unaudited management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2025, it is expected that the Group’s revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2025 may increase by no less than 200% as compared with that for the six months ended 30 June.”
“The Group’s profit for the Period may increase by no less than 350% as compared to the Group’s profit for the Corresponding Period Last Year,” it added.
The popularity of the fang-toothed plush toy spread like a wildfire after celebrities like Blackpink's Lisa and Rihanna were seen flaunting them on their luxury bags.
As per Bloomberg, he persistent global demand for Labubu dolls has turned Pop Mart into a $40bn (£31.6bn) company, with its Hong Kong-listed shares jumping 588 per cent over the past year.