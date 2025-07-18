GLP-1 medications may risk of severe acid reflux, study

A recent study discovered that individuals using GLP-1 medications may develop severe acid reflux.
Researchers discovered that patients suffering from type 2 diabetes who consumed GLP-1s had a significantly increased risk of gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD, than those taking another drug.
For the study, researchers assessed more than 24,700 patients who were recently prescribed GLP-1 drugs than 89,000 patients given SGLT-2 inhibitors (sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors).
Results indicated that people consuming GLP-1 drugs were at a significantly higher risk of developing GERD and had 55% increased risk of having GERD complications.
The risk for severe GERD-related complications was increased among smokers, individuals with obesity and individuals with existing stomach issues.
However, researchers stressed the need for more studies, including those consuming GLP-1 drugs for obesity. The researchers stated, “Clinicians and patients should be aware of the possible adverse effects of GLP-1 RAs (GLP-1 Receptor Agonists) on GERD.”
The researchers highlighted the significance of clinician-patient discussions regarding the potential gastrointestinal risks linked to GLP-1 receptor agonists, particularly in people already predisposed to acid reflux.