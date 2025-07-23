COVID-19 shots offer enhanced protection for cancer patients, study

COVID-19 shots offer enhanced protection for cancer patients, study
COVID-19 shots offer enhanced protection for cancer patients, study 

A recent study revealed that cancer patients are at a significantly higher risk of contracting a severe COVID infection, but COVID-19 vaccine boosters may turn out to be a lifesaver for them.

According to a study published in JAMA Oncology, COVID boosters minimised hospitalisations and ICU stays among cancer patients by 29% researchers.

Researchers discovered that patients who received a booster shot were less likely to experience side effects.

Director of community health and population research at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, senior researcher Jan Figueiredo stated:

“The reduction in hospitalizations was significant, and the number of patients we needed to treat to see a benefit to the boosters is quite low.”

Figueiredo added, “Their immune systems can be weakened by their disease and the treatments they receive, which is why major health organizations recommend that these patients be vaccinated against COVID-19.”

For the study, researchers assessed data on more than 161,000 patients who received cancer treatment in 2022 and 2023.

Experts revealed that the percentage of cancer patients who received COVID shots remained low.

By January 2022, 68% cancer patients received a shot, and only 38% got subsequent boosters that targeted more than one COVID strain.

“It adds substantially to our understanding of the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, and we will undertake additional studies as vaccine formulations change and new variants emerge so that we can make recommendations that best protect the health of our patients,” Figueiredo said.

Researchers stressed the need for more studies to determine vaccine effectiveness in other groups, including individuals with autoimmune disorders and people who previously underwent organ transplant surgeries. 

Related
Read more : Health

Top health benefits of lotus seeds you must know

Top health benefits of lotus seeds you must know
Discover a few essential benefits of Lotus seeds that promotes your overall health

Essential morning habits to promote cardiac health

Essential morning habits to promote cardiac health
Discover a few essential morning habits to promote heart health

Juul E-Cigs receives FDA approval after years of legal battle

Juul E-Cigs receives FDA approval after years of legal battle
FDA stated that it will enable Juul to sell its e-cigarette device and tobacco and menthol refill cartridges

Second case of Mpox strain confirmed in Queensland

Second case of Mpox strain confirmed in Queensland
Mpox virus can be transmitted through person-to-person contact

What is chronic venous insufficiency, condition affecting Donald Trump

What is chronic venous insufficiency, condition affecting Donald Trump
CVI happens when the veins in legs are unable to properly transport blood to the heart

Poor oral health associated with chronic health problems, study

Poor oral health associated with chronic health problems, study
Results indicated that individuals with hyperglycemia had reduced numbers of remaining teeth and worse OD scores

GLP-1 medications may risk of severe acid reflux, study

GLP-1 medications may risk of severe acid reflux, study
Results indicated that people consuming GLP-1 drugs were at a significantly higher risk of developing GERD

Research shows greater depression risk in women with premature menopause

Research shows greater depression risk in women with premature menopause
Premature menopause is considered 'early menopause' when the ovaries stop performing normal function before the age of 40