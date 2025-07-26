Weight returns within months of discontinuing anti-obesity drugs, study

A recent study revealed that individuals taking weight-loss drugs, including renowned GLP-1s, may significantly regain weight after a few months of discontinuing the drug.

For the study, researchers assessed up to 11 clinical trials probing weight rebound after stopping the GLP-1s drug.

Initially, the drugs effectively reduced weight. However, people started to regain weight after four weeks and reached significant levels by eight weeks, researchers found.

Nearly 1600 patients participated in the study, who stopped treatment and 900 in the control group, entirely focusing on the following anti-obesity drugs:

  • Naltexone-Bupriopion
  • Orlistat
  • Phentermine-Topiramate
  • GLP-1 Receptor Agonists
  • GLP-1 and GLP dual Ras

The review suggested significant weight gain following 8, 12 and 20 weeks of stopping the drug. However, by the 12-week mark, major increases were only seen in patients consuming anti-obesity medications.

The authors stated, “While the amount of weight regain varies depending on the specific drug, there is a broad trend in associated weight regain after the course of medication concluded.”

To avoid weight gain after stopping the medicines, the researchers accounted for different factors that may impose a significant impact on weight loss, including physical activity.

Researchers stressed the need for further studies to find out the actual reason behind the weight regain

