Health

CDC updates website, addresses autism link not fully ruled out

The significant update comes from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for his history of vaccine skepticism

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
In a surprising development, the CDC has revised a webpage, changing its previous statement that vaccines do not cause autism.

The updated text marks a transition from the agency’s long-held stance, indicating that some studies have not fully ruled out potential links.

“The claim ‘vaccines do not cause autism’ is not an evidence-based claim because studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism,” the revised page text reads.

The text further added that the research suggested a connection has been overlooked by health authorities.

The significant update comes from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for his history of vaccine skepticism.

During his Senate confirmation, Kennedy reportedly assured Sen,Bill Cassidy, R-La., that he wouldn’t change vaccine recommendations and remove CDC statements dismissing a vaccine-autism association.

Under the deal, the CDC kept the header “Vaccines do not cause Autism,” adding a note explaining why it remains.

Additionally, the updated page stated HHS has launched a “comprehensive assessment” into autism causes.

Previously, the CDC said there was “no link” between vaccines and autism, citing major studies from 2012 and 2013.

The revised text argues earlier CDC work violated the Data Quality Act and raises questions regarding aluminum-based vaccine additives.

The update comes after recent remarks from Kennedy and former President Donald Trump tying Tylenol use to autism during pregnancy, claims refuted by global health authorities.

However, the FDA stated denied any causal link between them.

