Scientists urge hearing loss screening for individuals with Type 2 Diabetes

Scientists stated hearing loss requires to be added to the increasing list of complications associated with type 2 diabetes.
Individuals with type 2 diabetes were at a significantly higher risk of developing hearing loss in contrast to those without the condition.
Researchers believe uncontrollable blood sugar control plays a significant role by damaging tiny blood vessels and nerves in the inner ear.
The findings come from a review of 17 previous studies involving up to 8,000 individuals with and without diabetes.
The results indicated that nearly 40%-72% of people with type 2 diabetes indicated a few levels of hearing loss, often at increased frequencies.
Participants with moderate or severe hearing loss also had increased HbA1c levels, indicating uncontrolled blood sugar may aggravate hearing-related issues.
Researchers stressed the need to add auditory screening in routine screenings for individuals suffering from type 2 diabetes.