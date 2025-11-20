Health

Scientists urge hearing loss screening for individuals with Type 2 Diabetes

Study revealed individuals with type 2 diabetes were at a significantly higher risk of developing hearing loss

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Scientists urge hearing loss screening for individuals with Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists urge hearing loss screening for individuals with Type 2 Diabetes

Scientists stated hearing loss requires to be added to the increasing list of complications associated with type 2 diabetes.

Individuals with type 2 diabetes were at a significantly higher risk of developing hearing loss in contrast to those without the condition.

Researchers believe uncontrollable blood sugar control plays a significant role by damaging tiny blood vessels and nerves in the inner ear.

The findings come from a review of 17 previous studies involving up to 8,000 individuals with and without diabetes.

The results indicated that nearly 40%-72% of people with type 2 diabetes indicated a few levels of hearing loss, often at increased frequencies.

Participants with moderate or severe hearing loss also had increased HbA1c levels, indicating uncontrolled blood sugar may aggravate hearing-related issues.

Researchers stressed the need to add auditory screening in routine screenings for individuals suffering from type 2 diabetes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Lung cancer awareness month: Doctors urge early screening to save lives

Lung cancer awareness month: Doctors urge early screening to save lives
Lifestyle and environmental factors influence lung cancer risk that includes smoking, family history, and more

Daily orange juice linked to major gene changes, study

Daily orange juice linked to major gene changes, study
People saw broad gene-activity related to inflammation, blood vessel function, fat metabolism after adding orange-juice in their routine

Eating disorders cause long-lasting health risks, study

Eating disorders cause long-lasting health risks, study
Several conditions, including anorexia, bulimia and binge eating increases the risk of diabetes, and othe diseases

Are ultra-processed foods posing serious health affect?

Are ultra-processed foods posing serious health affect?
Experts stated diets are transitioning from fresh foods toward cheap, heavily processed products high in sugar

Colorectal screening rates lower among adults aged 45–49

Colorectal screening rates lower among adults aged 45–49
Study highlights the major limitation in early detection during a time when colorectal cancer rates are rapidly increasing among younger adults

AI to boost Liver donations by emphasising best potential donors

AI to boost Liver donations by emphasising best potential donors
Trained AI-powered model minimized futile organ procurement by 60% by predicting a donor’s time of death

Survey reveals 72% of adults struggle with daily sleepiness

Survey reveals 72% of adults struggle with daily sleepiness
Experts warn that daytime sleepiness may hint towards sleep disorders, and other medical conditions

Scientists find how long-used Hydralazine targets cancer-critical enzyme

Scientists find how long-used Hydralazine targets cancer-critical enzyme
According to the lab tests conducted on human glioblastoma cells, hydralazine stopped cell growth within three days

Diabetes, weight-loss drug boosts colon cancer survival, study reveals

Diabetes, weight-loss drug boosts colon cancer survival, study reveals
GLP-1 weight-loss medications linked to improved cancer survival in certain patients

Ethiopia confirms outbreak of life-threatening Marbug virus: Africa CDC

Ethiopia confirms outbreak of life-threatening Marbug virus: Africa CDC
Marburg affected Tanzania in the starting of 2025, affecting 10 people, and Rwanda eliminated its first-known outbreak in 2025

Flu season to peak soon in Canada, doctors urge vaccination

Flu season to peak soon in Canada, doctors urge vaccination
Severe infections can occur even in good vaccine years, but shots will minimize hospitalisations

Researchers find surprising fact about Lyme disease bacteria

Researchers find surprising fact about Lyme disease bacteria
Study revealed that manganese is Lyme disease’s double-edge sword and acts as both a protector and a vulnerability for B. burgdorferi