FDA announces recalls of nearly 6,000 units of renowned Herbalife tea product

FDA announces recalls of nearly 6,000 units of renowned Herbalife tea product
FDA announces recalls of nearly 6,000 units of renowned Herbalife tea product

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a recall on Herbalife Nutrition Relaxation Tea nationally and internationally.

Herbalife International of America in Los Angeles issued a voluntary recall of 5,888 tea packages, as per the FDA advisory.

“Incorrect ingredient was received from the supplier and used in manufacturing the finished product Relaxation Tea.”

The recalled product consist of a lot number on the packaging D925507J02, and the expiration date is April 11, 2027.

Herbalife is known for manufacturing weight management and nutritional supplements.

In 2014, the company tried to settle a lawsuit claiming its business structure and marketing strategies allegedly breached state and federal laws.

The recalled teas include a range of ingredients, such as maltodextrin, natural spearmint flavour, lavender flower extract, lemon balm extract, and more.

To note, the company has previously received several recall notices of different products.

In 2022, Herbalife issued a recall of its Nutrition Protein Bar Deluxe.

In addition, Herbalife recalled its peanut butter-flavored protein bar because of the presence of a small amount of unlisted allergen.

It is pertinent to note that some Herbalife products have been associated with cases of liver injury, as per the National Library of Medicine.

Related
Read more : Health

Ramsay Health Care to close 17 psychology clinics in Australia soon

Ramsay Health Care to close 17 psychology clinics in Australia soon
Hospital will close its clinics by the end of August, aiming to transition them into a 'more flexible and sustainable model'

COVID-19 shots offer enhanced protection for cancer patients, study

COVID-19 shots offer enhanced protection for cancer patients, study
Experts revealed that the percentage of cancer patients who received COVID shots remained low

Patient tragically dies from brain-eating amoeba in South Carolina

Patient tragically dies from brain-eating amoeba in South Carolina
Brain-eating amoeba is entering into the body through the nose and making its way to the brain

Researchers find four-day work week benefits workers

Researchers find four-day work week benefits workers
Results indicated that individuals who tried out abbreviated work hours reported improved well-being, decreased burnout

Experts warn of rapidly spreading COVID variants in Connecticut

Experts warn of rapidly spreading COVID variants in Connecticut
Health professionals in Connecticut are expecting an exponential rise in cases in coming weeks

Third mental health support centre opens in Wallsend to help local community

Third mental health support centre opens in Wallsend to help local community
The centre was opened with funding from the ICB and North Tyneside Council

Top health benefits of lotus seeds you must know

Top health benefits of lotus seeds you must know
Discover a few essential benefits of Lotus seeds that promotes your overall health

Essential morning habits to promote cardiac health

Essential morning habits to promote cardiac health
Discover a few essential morning habits to promote heart health