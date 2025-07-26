FDA announces recalls of nearly 6,000 units of renowned Herbalife tea product

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a recall on Herbalife Nutrition Relaxation Tea nationally and internationally.
Herbalife International of America in Los Angeles issued a voluntary recall of 5,888 tea packages, as per the FDA advisory.
“Incorrect ingredient was received from the supplier and used in manufacturing the finished product Relaxation Tea.”
The recalled product consist of a lot number on the packaging D925507J02, and the expiration date is April 11, 2027.
Herbalife is known for manufacturing weight management and nutritional supplements.
In 2014, the company tried to settle a lawsuit claiming its business structure and marketing strategies allegedly breached state and federal laws.
The recalled teas include a range of ingredients, such as maltodextrin, natural spearmint flavour, lavender flower extract, lemon balm extract, and more.
To note, the company has previously received several recall notices of different products.
In 2022, Herbalife issued a recall of its Nutrition Protein Bar Deluxe.
In addition, Herbalife recalled its peanut butter-flavored protein bar because of the presence of a small amount of unlisted allergen.
It is pertinent to note that some Herbalife products have been associated with cases of liver injury, as per the National Library of Medicine.