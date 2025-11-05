Health

Lung cancer survival rates surge nationwide, Maryland shows increased progress

Nearly 28.1% of lung cancers are diagnosed earlier across US, and 18.2% of high-risk individuals get recommended screening

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Lung cancer survival rates surge nationwide, Maryland shows increased progress
Lung cancer survival rates surge nationwide, Maryland shows increased progress

The American Lung Association’s 2025 “State of Lung Cancer” report underscores an exponential rise in the battle against the nation’s most leading cause of deaths due to cancer.

The report suggested up to 227,000 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year; however the survival rate has shown a significant improvement due to earlier detection and latest advancements in medical technology.

The five-year survival rate significantly increased from 18% to nearly 30% in just eight years.

The report, supported by work from the NIH and CDC, revealed that early diagnosis and access to treatment and screening are the best way to save lives.

However, proposed cuts to federal health programs and insurance coverage threaten these gains.

According to the report, up to 17 states need full coverage biomarker testing, while 28 states and Washington, D.C. do not.

Nearly 28.1% of lung cancers are diagnosed earlier nationwide, and 18.2% of high-risk individuals get recommended screening.

Rhode Island tops the chart in both early diagnosis and survival (37.6%), while Alabama ranks lowest (22.7%).

In Maryland, outcomes are better than average, though underprivileged people living in rural areas still navigate obstacles in access to treatment and care.

Advertisement
Advertisement

5,000 steps daily may protect brain from Alzheimer’s, study

5,000 steps daily may protect brain from Alzheimer’s, study
Up to seven million Americans are currently suffering from Alzheimer’s, a number expected to double by 2060

6 dead, 25 hospitalised from Nate’s Fine Foods recalled pasta meal

6 dead, 25 hospitalised from Nate’s Fine Foods recalled pasta meal
The recalled pasta meal was associated with Listeria outbreak

Long-term Melatonin use may lead to heart failure, study

Long-term Melatonin use may lead to heart failure, study
People who used used melatonin for a year had a 90% increased risk of developing heart failure in contrast to non-users

5 health myths you should stop believing in 2025

5 health myths you should stop believing in 2025
It's time to separate fact from fiction: 5 health myths you need to stop believing this year

Kimberly-Clark to acquire Tylenol maker Kenvue in major deal

Kimberly-Clark to acquire Tylenol maker Kenvue in major deal
Kimberly-Clark is the consumer products giant that owns Kleenex and Huggies

COVID-19 in pregnancy linked to higher risk of neurodevelopmental disorders

COVID-19 in pregnancy linked to higher risk of neurodevelopmental disorders
COVID-19 infection during pregnancy associated with increased risk of autism in children

How children gut health can impact their future mental health?

How children gut health can impact their future mental health?
Study found children whose gut microbiomes contained certain bacteria were most likely to develop mood disorders as tweens

Study reveals link between gut movements and brain blood flow

Study reveals link between gut movements and brain blood flow
When brain neurons activate, small and narrow blood vessels called arterioles broaden to deliver nutrients and oxygen

10-minute walks may reduce cardiac disease risk better than short steps

10-minute walks may reduce cardiac disease risk better than short steps
Researchers discovered that continuous 10–15-minute walks minimised the risk of cardiac disorders

Severe gut disorder increasing among younger adults, study

Severe gut disorder increasing among younger adults, study
Diverticulitis occurs when small pouches in the colon wall get inflamed, leading to severe complications

Why elderly individuals should not take sleeping pills?

Why elderly individuals should not take sleeping pills?
Insomnia affects up to 50% of adults more than the age of 65 and is associated with depression, anxiety, and more

Sour candies could be the scariest treat for your teeth this Halloween

Sour candies could be the scariest treat for your teeth this Halloween
Experts strongly advised to avoid these candies, but if you have already consumed them, then immediately brush your teeth