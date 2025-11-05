Lung cancer survival rates surge nationwide, Maryland shows increased progress

The American Lung Association’s 2025 “State of Lung Cancer” report underscores an exponential rise in the battle against the nation’s most leading cause of deaths due to cancer.
The report suggested up to 227,000 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year; however the survival rate has shown a significant improvement due to earlier detection and latest advancements in medical technology.
The five-year survival rate significantly increased from 18% to nearly 30% in just eight years.
The report, supported by work from the NIH and CDC, revealed that early diagnosis and access to treatment and screening are the best way to save lives.
However, proposed cuts to federal health programs and insurance coverage threaten these gains.
According to the report, up to 17 states need full coverage biomarker testing, while 28 states and Washington, D.C. do not.
Nearly 28.1% of lung cancers are diagnosed earlier nationwide, and 18.2% of high-risk individuals get recommended screening.
Rhode Island tops the chart in both early diagnosis and survival (37.6%), while Alabama ranks lowest (22.7%).
In Maryland, outcomes are better than average, though underprivileged people living in rural areas still navigate obstacles in access to treatment and care.