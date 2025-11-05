Health

Intermittent fasting safe for brain function, study

Skipping a meal or fasting for nearly half a day does not impact cognitive performance

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Intermittent fasting safe for brain function, study
Intermittent fasting safe for brain function, study

A recent evidence review revealed that intermittent fasting does not impair adults’ mental abilities, including decision-making, memory, and problem-solving.

According to research published in the Psychological Bulletin, the analysis revealed that skipping a meal or fasting for nearly half a day does not impact cognitive performance.

Associate professor of psychology at the University of Auckland David Moreau stated, “Our main finding was that there is generally no consistent evidence that short-term fasting impaired mental performance.”

“Individuals who fasted performed remarkably similarly to those who had recently eaten, suggesting cognitive function remains stable in the absence of food intake.”

For the study, researchers analysed 71 previous studies of nearly 3,500 participants. Despite common beliefs, such as the saying “You’re not you when you’re hungry.”

“Many people believe that missing a meal leads to immediate declines in mental acuity, but our synthesis of the evidence suggests otherwise,” David added.

Results indicated that no overall impact from fasts of 12 hours or less.

However, cognitive performance declined slightly during fasts longer than 12 hours. Children also experienced greater declines than adults, reflecting the need for regular meals in younger age groups.

“Pediatric populations may require particular consideration when evaluating fasting interventions,” Moreau noted, underscoring the vulnerability of the developing brain.

Overall, the findings support intermittent fasting for healthy adults.

Researcher further stated, “Cognitive performance remains stable during short-term fasting, suggesting most adults need not worry about temporary fasting affecting mental sharpness or daily task performance.”

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Lung cancer survival rates surge nationwide, Maryland shows increased progress

Lung cancer survival rates surge nationwide, Maryland shows increased progress
Nearly 28.1% of lung cancers are diagnosed earlier across US, and 18.2% of high-risk individuals get recommended screening

5,000 steps daily may protect brain from Alzheimer’s, study

5,000 steps daily may protect brain from Alzheimer’s, study
Up to seven million Americans are currently suffering from Alzheimer’s, a number expected to double by 2060

6 dead, 25 hospitalised from Nate’s Fine Foods recalled pasta meal

6 dead, 25 hospitalised from Nate’s Fine Foods recalled pasta meal
The recalled pasta meal was associated with Listeria outbreak

Long-term Melatonin use may lead to heart failure, study

Long-term Melatonin use may lead to heart failure, study
People who used used melatonin for a year had a 90% increased risk of developing heart failure in contrast to non-users

5 health myths you should stop believing in 2025

5 health myths you should stop believing in 2025
It's time to separate fact from fiction: 5 health myths you need to stop believing this year

Kimberly-Clark to acquire Tylenol maker Kenvue in major deal

Kimberly-Clark to acquire Tylenol maker Kenvue in major deal
Kimberly-Clark is the consumer products giant that owns Kleenex and Huggies

COVID-19 in pregnancy linked to higher risk of neurodevelopmental disorders

COVID-19 in pregnancy linked to higher risk of neurodevelopmental disorders
COVID-19 infection during pregnancy associated with increased risk of autism in children

How children gut health can impact their future mental health?

How children gut health can impact their future mental health?
Study found children whose gut microbiomes contained certain bacteria were most likely to develop mood disorders as tweens

Study reveals link between gut movements and brain blood flow

Study reveals link between gut movements and brain blood flow
When brain neurons activate, small and narrow blood vessels called arterioles broaden to deliver nutrients and oxygen

10-minute walks may reduce cardiac disease risk better than short steps

10-minute walks may reduce cardiac disease risk better than short steps
Researchers discovered that continuous 10–15-minute walks minimised the risk of cardiac disorders

Severe gut disorder increasing among younger adults, study

Severe gut disorder increasing among younger adults, study
Diverticulitis occurs when small pouches in the colon wall get inflamed, leading to severe complications

Why elderly individuals should not take sleeping pills?

Why elderly individuals should not take sleeping pills?
Insomnia affects up to 50% of adults more than the age of 65 and is associated with depression, anxiety, and more