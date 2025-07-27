Turkey wildfires rage near major city as record heat fuels mass evacuations

Fierce wildfires have broken out near Turkey's fourth-largest city after burning for weeks.
In the northwestern region near Bursa, fired in the surrounding forested mountains spread quickly overnight, lighting up the sky with dangerous red glow.
Wildfires, that have already claimed at least 14 lives, including one fire fighter who died from a heart attack, forced more than 1,700 people to evacuate their homes.
As per the reports, more than 1,100 firefighters have been working to control the blaze near Bursa and considering this, the highway connecting Bursa to the capital city Ankara had also been shut down.
The combination of unusually high temperatures, dry weather and strong wind have made the fires worse, causing dozens of intense wildfires to break out across the country every day since late June.
Turkey’s minister of agriculture and forestry İbrahim Yumaklı said in a statement that just yesterday alone, fire crews had to deal with 76 separate blazes across the country, as per MailUK.
Beside this, the General Directorate of Meteorology reported that the country recorded its highest ever temperature of 50.5C on Friday in the southeastern province of Sirnak.
At the same time, other nearby countries like Greece, Bulgaria, Cyprus and Montenegro were also struggling to control fires.