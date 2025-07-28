North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sister rebuffs South Korea peace efforts

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo Jong rejected and criticised peace efforts of South Korea.

According to Al Jazeera, the powerful sister of the North Korean leader on Monday, July 28, rebuffed newly elected South Korean President Lee Jae-myung's efforts to improve the relationship between the two countries with dialogue.

Kim Yo rejected Jae-myung's offer and asserted that the new government is no different from the old one, as it also has aggression towards North Korea and “blind trust” towards the United States.

In a statement released by state media Korean Central News Agency, she said, “We clarify once again the official stand that no matter what policy is adopted and whatever proposal is made in Seoul, we have no interest in it, and there is neither a reason to meet nor an issue to be discussed with the ROK.”

The head of propaganda operations of the Workers’ Party of Korea explained that if the Republic of Korea (ROK) “expected that it could reverse all the results it had made with a few sentimental words,” it is nothing but a “more serious miscalculation.”

It is worth noting that North Korea in recent years has built strong cooperation with Russia, from sending troops and weapons in the war against Ukraine to rolling out direct flights between the two countries.

South Korean president Lee, who took office last month after Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law declaration chaos, expressed hopes to improve the relationship between the two parts of Korea.

